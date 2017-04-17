Eric Thames has homered in five straight games

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames spent the previous three seasons of his career in Korea playing with the NC Dinos. Once a major league washout, Thames resuscitated his career, smashing 37, 47, and 40 home runs in consecutive seasons in the KBO. That was enough to entice the Brewers to offer him a three-year, $16 million contract.
Thames has showed that the power he found overseas is no fluke. He homered in each of his last four games — including two against the Reds on Saturday — entering Monday’s game against the Cubs. He made it five straight when he hit a homer to the opposite field in the third inning off of John Lackey. According to Baseball Reference, Thames is the first hitter since Brian Dozier last September 2-6 to hit a homer in five consecutive games. He’s the first Brewer to do so since Jeromy Burnitz (August 1-5) in 1997.
Coming into Monday’s game, Thames was hitting .368/.455/.921 with six home runs, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 44 plate appearances. Pretty good. He’s now the major league leader with seven round-trippers.
Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber beat the shift to lead off the bottom half of the first inning during Monday night’s game against the Brewers. The pull-prone slugger, facing an infield shifted to the right side, decided to lay down a bunt on first-pitch fastball from starter Chase Anderson.
It was a beaut. The ball appeared to have enough momentum to carry foul, but it slowed up just enough after leaving the lip of the infield grass. The ball hugged the third-base foul line all the way up to the bag. Third baseman Travis Shaw watched in the hope that fate carried it just an inch further to the left, but to no avail.
As the Cubs put it on Twitter, Schwarber [crushed] a leadoff single.
Schwarber finished 1-for-5 on the night as the Cubs lost 6-3 to the Brewers. The Cubs are now below .500 at 6-7 to begin the season.
The Rangers have placed struggling closer Sam Dyson on the 10-day disabled list with a hand contusion and recalled reliever Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports.
Dyson, 28, has had an awful start to the 2017 season, blowing three saves with an 0-3 record and a 27.00 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. It’s not clear when Dyson suffered his hand injury. It could just be a cover for the Rangers to give Dyson a mental and physical break without having him take up a valuable roster spot.
Kela, 24, did not make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster primarily due to a clubhouse incident. The right-hander underwent surgery last April to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He finished the year with an ugly 6.09 ERA but did put up a 45/17 K/BB ratio in 34 innings.
Matt Bush will close games for now, Sullivan adds.