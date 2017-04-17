Athletics place Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Athletics have placed starter Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder and promoted catcher Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Slusser notes that it’s possible that Graveman only misses one start before returning.

Graveman, 26, has gotten off to a great start, posting a 3.00 ERA with a 12/5 K/BB ratio in 18 innings over his first three outings.

Maxwell, 26, impressed in his major league debut last season, hitting .283/.337/.402 in 101 plate appearances in the second half.

