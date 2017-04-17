Athletics place Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list

The Athletics have placed starter Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder and promoted catcher Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Slusser notes that it’s possible that Graveman only misses one start before returning.
Graveman, 26, has gotten off to a great start, posting a 3.00 ERA with a 12/5 K/BB ratio in 18 innings over his first three outings.
Maxwell, 26, impressed in his major league debut last season, hitting .283/.337/.402 in 101 plate appearances in the second half.
The Rangers have placed struggling closer Sam Dyson on the 10-day disabled list with a hand contusion and recalled reliever Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports.
Dyson, 28, has had an awful start to the 2017 season, blowing three saves with an 0-3 record and a 27.00 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. It’s not clear when Dyson suffered his hand injury. It could just be a cover for the Rangers to give Dyson a mental and physical break without having him take up a valuable roster spot.
Kela, 24, did not make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster primarily due to a clubhouse incident. The right-hander underwent surgery last April to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He finished the year with an ugly 6.09 ERA but did put up a 45/17 K/BB ratio in 34 innings.
Matt Bush will close games for now, Sullivan adds.
Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien will undergo surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. The surgery will repair a fracture of the scaphoid bone. The team does not yet have a timetable for Semien’s return, but he will be reevaluated in six weeks.
Semien played through discomfort with his right wrist during spring training and the start of the regular season. He hit a paltry .171/.370/.229 in 46 plate appearances.
Adam Rosales started on Sunday for the A’s in place of Semien and he’ll figure to get the lion’s share of playing time at shortstop while Semien is out.