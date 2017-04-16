Video: J.T. Riddle walks Marlins off with first career homer

Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle picked a great time to hit his first major league home run. In the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, the Marlins and Mets were tied 2-2 in what had already to that point been a great game. The Marlins had been working on a combined no-hitter and Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a line drive hit by teammate Marcell Ozuna.
Riddle stole the show, though, blasting a walk-off two-run homer off of interim closer Addison Reed, sending the Marlins home happy.
After Sunday’s performance, Riddle is hitting .182/.182/.455 with the home run and two RBI in 12 plate appearances. Riddle entered the season rated as the Marlins’ 12th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The Orioles placed closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list due to tightness in his left forearm, MLB.com’s Dhiren Mahiban reports. Reliever Stefan Crichton has been called up from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
Manager Buck Showalter said Britton suffered the injury during Friday’s appearance against the Blue Jays during which he gave up a run on three hits. He still registered his save, his fifth in as many opportunities this season and his 54th consecutively, dating back to the end of the 2015 season.
While Britton is out, Brad Brach will likely get the chance to close out games. Brach has yet to allow a run in six innings of work this season.
Tigers starter Justin Verlander continued to struggle against the Indians on Saturday, giving up nine runs over four-plus innings in what turned out to be a 13-6 loss. Over his 13-year career, Verlander has a 4.68 ERA against the Indians, including an aggregate 5.49 ERA since the start of the 2014 season.
Verlander is quite aware of his struggles against the Tribe, as is manager Brad Ausmus. Both seem to think the Indians have been stealing the Tigers’ signs, so the club has been using safeguards. Via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News:
“We went to multiple signs (from catcher James McCann to Verlander) all the time,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We usually do it when there’s a runner on second base. But we’ve been doing it quite a bit – and not just here but against other teams too early in the season.
“Sign stealing has become kind of a new fad in some clubhouses. They look at video. So we are in a constant state of trying to stay a step ahead of those trying to steal signs.”
McCosky also reports that Verlander and McCann studied film for an hour after Saturday’s game, trying to pinpoint exactly what edge the Indians may have picked up.
Sign-stealing isn’t forbidden in baseball’s rules, and it’s a practice that is almost as old as the game itself. The only aspect of sign-stealing that is prohibited is the use of a “mechanical device,” which was clarified nearly two decades ago by Sandy Alderson to include “electronic equipment.” So, the Indians aren’t breaking any rules and the Tigers are just going to have to do what they’ve been doing to find out exactly what edge the Indians have obtained.