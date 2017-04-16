Video: Bryce Harper’s second homer is a walk-off three-run shot

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper had himself a day on Sunday afternoon against the Phillies. The 2015 NL MVP smashed a two-run home run off of Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning, breaking a 1-1 tie. Later, in the bottom of the ninth with his Nationals trailing by one run with runners on first and second base and two outs, Harper struck a Joaquin Benoit fastball to straightaway center field for a walk-off three-run homer.
Harper is now hitting a cool .333/.455/.644 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 55 plate appearances so far this season.
2017 has not gone well for Rangers closer Sam Dyson thus far. Entering Sunday’s action, the right-hander had already blown a pair of saves and lost another. In total, he had allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings of work. Not good.
Things didn’t improve on Sunday against the Mariners. The Rangers were clinging to a 7-6 lead when Dyson got the ball. Jarrod Dyson led off for the Mariners with an infield single deflected by S. Dyson to shortstop. J. Dyson then stole second base with Leonys Martin at bat. Martin laid down a bunt to move the runner to third base and wound up reaching safely himself, putting runners on the corners and no outs. Mike Freeman pinch-hit but was intentionally walked to load the bases, putting a force at every base. S. Dyson unintentionally walked Haniger, forcing in the tying run, locking the game at seven-all.
Robinson Cano, with the chance to win the game, tapped a weak grounder to second baseman Rougned Odor, who fired home for the force out. Nelson Cruz promptly ended the game, swinging at S. Dyson’s first pitch, driving a ground ball single past shortstop.
Dyson has now allowed 13 runs in 4 1/3 innings this season. Manager Jeff Banister will have to, at this point, consider taking Dyson out of the closer’s role.
Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle picked a great time to hit his first major league home run. In the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, the Marlins and Mets were tied 2-2 in what had already to that point been a great game. The Marlins had been working on a combined no-hitter and Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a line drive hit by teammate Marcell Ozuna.
Riddle stole the show, though, blasting a walk-off two-run homer off of interim closer Addison Reed, sending the Marlins home happy.
After Sunday’s performance, Riddle is hitting .182/.182/.455 with the home run and two RBI in 12 plate appearances. Riddle entered the season rated as the Marlins’ 12th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.