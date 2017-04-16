Sam Dyson blew another save chance

2017 has not gone well for Rangers closer Sam Dyson thus far. Entering Sunday’s action, the right-hander had already blown a pair of saves and lost another. In total, he had allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings of work. Not good.

Things didn’t improve on Sunday against the Mariners. The Rangers were clinging to a 7-6 lead when Dyson got the ball. Jarrod Dyson led off for the Mariners with an infield single deflected by S. Dyson to shortstop. J. Dyson then stole second base with Leonys Martin at bat. Martin laid down a bunt to move the runner to third base and wound up reaching safely himself, putting runners on the corners and no outs. Mike Freeman pinch-hit but was intentionally walked to load the bases, putting a force at every base. S. Dyson unintentionally walked Haniger, forcing in the tying run, locking the game at seven-all.

Robinson Cano, with the chance to win the game, tapped a weak grounder to second baseman Rougned Odor, who fired home for the force out. Nelson Cruz promptly ended the game, swinging at S. Dyson’s first pitch, driving a ground ball single past shortstop.

Dyson has now allowed 13 runs in 4 1/3 innings this season. Manager Jeff Banister will have to, at this point, consider taking Dyson out of the closer’s role.

Follow @Baer_Bill