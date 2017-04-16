Rich Hill unlikely to make next scheduled start due to blister issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rich Hill has a blister issue. The Dodgers’ lefty lasted only three innings during Sunday’s start against the Diamondbacks due to a blister on his left middle finger. The Dodgers will wait until tomorrow to make a decision as to whether or not to place Hill on the disabled list, but SB Nation’s Eric Stephen says it “sure sounds like” Hill won’t make his next start, which would be next Sunday against the D-Backs.
In his three innings of work on Sunday, Hill gave up a pair of runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He now has a 3.38 ERA in eight innings to start the season.
Hill, 37, was bothered by a blister issue last season as well, missing the entire month of June as well as over a month between mid-July and mid-August. When he was on the mound, he was excellent, finishing the season with a combined 2.12 ERA in 110 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Dodgers. That was enough for the Dodgers to ink Hill to a three-year, $48 million contract during the offseason.
2017 has not gone well for Rangers closer Sam Dyson thus far. Entering Sunday’s action, the right-hander had already blown a pair of saves and lost another. In total, he had allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings of work. Not good.
Things didn’t improve on Sunday against the Mariners. The Rangers were clinging to a 7-6 lead when Dyson got the ball. Jarrod Dyson led off for the Mariners with an infield single deflected by S. Dyson to shortstop. J. Dyson then stole second base with Leonys Martin at bat. Martin laid down a bunt to move the runner to third base and wound up reaching safely himself, putting runners on the corners and no outs. Mike Freeman pinch-hit but was intentionally walked to load the bases, putting a force at every base. S. Dyson unintentionally walked Haniger, forcing in the tying run, locking the game at seven-all.
Robinson Cano, with the chance to win the game, tapped a weak grounder to second baseman Rougned Odor, who fired home for the force out. Nelson Cruz promptly ended the game, swinging at S. Dyson’s first pitch, driving a ground ball single past shortstop.
Dyson has now allowed 13 runs in 4 1/3 innings this season. Manager Jeff Banister will have to, at this point, consider taking Dyson out of the closer’s role.
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper had himself a day on Sunday afternoon against the Phillies. The 2015 NL MVP smashed a two-run home run off of Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning, breaking a 1-1 tie. Later, in the bottom of the ninth with his Nationals trailing by one run with runners on first and second base and two outs, Harper struck a Joaquin Benoit fastball to straightaway center field for a walk-off three-run homer.
Harper is now hitting a cool .333/.455/.644 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 55 plate appearances so far this season.