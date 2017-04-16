Rich Hill unlikely to make next scheduled start due to blister issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rich Hill has a blister issue. The Dodgers’ lefty lasted only three innings during Sunday’s start against the Diamondbacks due to a blister on his left middle finger. The Dodgers will wait until tomorrow to make a decision as to whether or not to place Hill on the disabled list, but SB Nation’s Eric Stephen says it “sure sounds like” Hill won’t make his next start, which would be next Sunday against the D-Backs.

In his three innings of work on Sunday, Hill gave up a pair of runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He now has a 3.38 ERA in eight innings to start the season.

Hill, 37, was bothered by a blister issue last season as well, missing the entire month of June as well as over a month between mid-July and mid-August. When he was on the mound, he was excellent, finishing the season with a combined 2.12 ERA in 110 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Dodgers. That was enough for the Dodgers to ink Hill to a three-year, $48 million contract during the offseason.

