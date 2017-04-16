Rangers acquire right-hander Clayton Blackburn from Giants

The Rangers acquired Giants’ right-hander Clayton Blackburn in exchange for minor league infielder Frandy De La Rosa and cash considerations, according to reports from the teams on Sunday afternoon. The Giants designated Blackburn for assignment last Tuesday and were expected to deal him after he drew interest from multiple teams throughout the offseason. Blackburn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock following the trade.
The 24-year-old righty was billed as one of Baseball Prospectus’ top 100 prospects prior to the 2013 season and worked his way to Triple-A Sacramento by 2015, where he put up a 2.85 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 through 123 innings. He looked considerably less impressive in 2016, pitching to a 4.36 ERA and watching his strikeout rate dip to 6.7 SO/9 as he labored through 136 1/3 innings and a 7-10 finish. While he doesn’t appear ready to step into a full-time role in the Rangers’ rotation just yet, he should provide the club with some depth at the Triple-A level this season.
De La Rosa, 21, is coming off of his first season in Single-A Hickory, where he slashed .250/.330/.351 with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases in 42 chances. The infielder was recently promoted to High-A Down East, where he handled seven games at first base and went 3-for-28 with five walks before Sunday’s trade.
Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle picked a great time to hit his first major league home run. In the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, the Marlins and Mets were tied 2-2 in what had already to that point been a great game. The Marlins had been working on a combined no-hitter and Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a line drive hit by teammate Marcell Ozuna.
Riddle stole the show, though, blasting a walk-off two-run homer off of interim closer Addison Reed, sending the Marlins home happy.
After Sunday’s performance, Riddle is hitting .182/.182/.455 with the home run and two RBI in 12 plate appearances. Riddle entered the season rated as the Marlins’ 12th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The Orioles placed closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list due to tightness in his left forearm, MLB.com’s Dhiren Mahiban reports. Reliever Stefan Crichton has been called up from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
Manager Buck Showalter said Britton suffered the injury during Friday’s appearance against the Blue Jays during which he gave up a run on three hits. He still registered his save, his fifth in as many opportunities this season and his 54th consecutively, dating back to the end of the 2015 season.
While Britton is out, Brad Brach will likely get the chance to close out games. Brach has yet to allow a run in six innings of work this season.