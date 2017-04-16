Rangers acquire right-hander Clayton Blackburn from Giants

The Rangers acquired Giants’ right-hander Clayton Blackburn in exchange for minor league infielder Frandy De La Rosa and cash considerations, according to reports from the teams on Sunday afternoon. The Giants designated Blackburn for assignment last Tuesday and were expected to deal him after he drew interest from multiple teams throughout the offseason. Blackburn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock following the trade.

The 24-year-old righty was billed as one of Baseball Prospectus’ top 100 prospects prior to the 2013 season and worked his way to Triple-A Sacramento by 2015, where he put up a 2.85 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 through 123 innings. He looked considerably less impressive in 2016, pitching to a 4.36 ERA and watching his strikeout rate dip to 6.7 SO/9 as he labored through 136 1/3 innings and a 7-10 finish. While he doesn’t appear ready to step into a full-time role in the Rangers’ rotation just yet, he should provide the club with some depth at the Triple-A level this season.

De La Rosa, 21, is coming off of his first season in Single-A Hickory, where he slashed .250/.330/.351 with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases in 42 chances. The infielder was recently promoted to High-A Down East, where he handled seven games at first base and went 3-for-28 with five walks before Sunday’s trade.

