Video: Ender Inciarte christens SunTrust Park with its first home run

It was a night of firsts for the Braves when they opened SunTrust Park to the public for the first time during the regular season. Following the fanfare of the opening ceremonies, which featured MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones and Bobby Cox and singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips, among others, center fielder Ender Inciarte snagged a first-pitch fly ball and recorded the first out in SunTrust history.
In the bottom of the first inning, Inciarte kicked things off again with the Braves’ first hit in the new park, a leadoff single on a 1-2 count from San Diego right-hander Jhoulys Chacin. Two batters later, Nick Markakis plated the first run, bringing Inciarte and Freddie Freeman home to score on a two-run double. The Braves’ two-run lead evaporated in the second inning, however, when Atlanta starter Julio Teheran had the unfortunate distinction of allowing the first runs to an opposing team, serving up back-to-back RBI singles to Chacin and Manuel Margot.
By the sixth, with the Braves hanging onto a 3-2 lead after a Julio Teheran single in the fourth, Inciarte had another first to record: the first SunTrust home run. He plucked a 3-1 pitch and drove it over the right field wall, driving in Emilio Bonifacio and padding Atlanta’s lead for their eventual 5-2 win.
You can see Inciarte’s full highlight reel below:
Mets’ right-hander Noah Syndergaard gave the Mets a scare on Friday night after exiting the Mets-Marlins game to examine his finger. It appeared to be the same finger that had been plaguing him for the last two weeks, when he first suffered a blood blister during his Opening Day start. Thankfully, the injury Syndergaard sustained on Friday was nothing more than a torn fingernail, and Mets’ manager Terry Collins told reporters that the 24-year-old ace should be good to go for his next start. Newsday’s Marc Craig adds that he’ll have two fake nails glued onto his pointer and middle fingers as well.
Aside from the finger issues, it’s been a fairly smooth start to the season for Syndergaard. There are no lingering signs of the elbow injuries he sustained in 2016, and he sailed through 13 innings with two runs and nine strikeouts prior to Friday’s appearance. He appeared to be in some discomfort during the game, however, and allowed six hits, two runs and struck out four batters over six innings and 87 pitches.
Syndergaard is working on the follow-up to an extraordinary campaign for the 2016 Mets, during which he turned in a 2.60 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, 10.7 SO/9 and career-best 6.5 fWAR. A torn fingernail isn’t a fun experience, no matter the circumstances, but there doesn’t appear to be any health issue standing in the way of the right-hander’s continued dominance this season.
Rockies’ right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a stress fracture in his left foot during Thursday’s start against the Brewers. The club has yet to announce a timetable for his return, but MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the starter could miss at least a month during the recovery process.
Gray, 25, first injured his left big toe in spring training, but recovered to start the season with the Rockies and has made three regular season starts to date. He has yet to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in any start this season, and exited Thursday’s outing after tossing just three innings. Through 12 1/3 innings this season, the righty has given up six runs, seven walks and one home run and struck out nine of 53 batters faced.
Gray is looking to follow up a solid sophomore season with the Rockies, during which he produced a 4.61 ERA, 5.1 BB/9, 6.6 SO/9 and 3.7 fWAR over 168 1/3 innings in 2016. He’ll be temporarily replaced by right-hander Shane Carle, who was recalled by the club from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.