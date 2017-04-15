Jarrett Parker sustains broken clavicle on an outfield catch

Giants’ left fielder Jarrett Parker was forced to leave Saturday’s Giants-Rockies game after he made a warning track catch in the fourth inning and collided with the left field wall, breaking his clavicle in the process. Parker fell to his knees after the collision and had to be helped off the field. Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy doesn’t have a timetable for Parker’s return, but expects him to miss some time during the recovery process.
According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, there is currently no replacement slated to take Parker’s place in left field. Most of the Giants’ outfield backups are unavailable or injured, including Mac Williamson (quadriceps injury) and Mike Morse (hamstring injury). That leaves Aaron Hill, who subbed in for Parker during Saturday’s 5-2 loss, as well as Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez, though none have played well enough to earn a permanent starting role this year. It’s possible that the Giants will solicit outside help, which could lead them back to veteran left fielder Angel Pagan, who remains unsigned after electing free agency last November. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic also speculates that the club could utilize 40-man options like Kelby Tomlinson or Orlando Calixte, though that would require putting Parker on the 60-day disabled list.
Parker was hitless at the plate on Saturday while Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood worked 5 2/3 innings of a perfect game. He’s 3-for-21 on the season with one triple in nine games with San Francisco.
According to the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, the Dodgers and Brewers are still in talks regarding a potential trade for Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun. The two sides initially had a trade in the works last August, when it was rumored that the Dodgers would receive the veteran outfielder in exchange for outfielder Yasiel Puig, right-hander Brandon McCarthy and two unidentified prospects. However, talks fell through prior to the August 31 deadline and discussions appeared to be tabled, though not entirely nixed.
Now, both Cafardo and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi report that the clubs have started to revisit the deal. While it is unlikely that the two sides will finalize anything in the first month of the new season, it’s worth noting that Braun will gain his 10-and-5 rights on May 24, allowing him to veto any potential trade offers. Morosi speculates that Braun would be unlikely to reject a trade to the Dodgers, both because the team was left off of his no-trade list last season and because of their proximity to his home in Los Angeles.
Following Saturday’s game against the Reds, the 33-year-old outfielder has gone 9-for-46 during the 2017 season with three home runs and three stolen bases. He’s looking to follow up on a productive 2016 run, during which he slashed .305/.365/.368 with 30 home runs and 3.2 fWAR in 135 games with Milwaukee. The Dodgers, meanwhile, could use the extra support in the outfield, where their fielders are drawing a collective .242/.338/.462 at the plate and Franklin Gutierrez and Andre Ethier have been compromised by injuries.
Reds’ left-hander Brandon Finnegan exited his third start with a left lat strain, the team announced on Saturday. Finnegan lasted one inning against the Brewers, issuing one hit, two walks and two runs before he was pulled for right-hander Robert Stephenson in the second. No timetable for Finnegan’s return has been revealed yet.
This wasn’t the first sign of trouble for the 24-year-old lefty, whose last start ran just two innings against the Pirates last Monday. Finnegan walked five and struck out four, but managed to escape with only one run charged to the Pirates in the Reds’ eventual 7-1 win. The club has not commented on whether Finnegan’s struggles have been the product of injury or whether he’s suffering through the same early-season bugs that have been cropping up around the league, though it certainly seems to be the former considering the left-hander’s dominance during his first outing of the year.
Finnegan is beginning his third campaign with the Reds since his arrival in Cincinnati during the 2015 season. He pitched to a career-worst 3.98 ERA in 2016, delivering a 4.4 BB/9, 7.6 SO/9 and 0.3 fWAR in 172 innings.