Jackie Robinson statue
Dodgers debut commemorative Jackie Robinson statue on Jackie Robinson Day

By Ashley VarelaApr 15, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

The Dodgers honored the legacy of Jackie Robinson on Saturday, debuting an eight-foot, 800-pound bronze sculpture of the Hall of Famer in a special ceremony preceding their game against the Diamondbacks. According to MLB.com’s Richard Justice, the statue was commissioned by sculptor Branly Cadet and will permanently reside in the left field plaza that serves as the most popular portal to the ballpark. Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson, and children Sharon and David attended the ceremony alongside notable figures including former Dodgers Don Newcombe, Tommy Lasorda, Orel Hershiser and Sandy Koufax, former MLB manager Frank Robinson, former major league pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, former broadcaster Vin Scully, broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, Los Angeles Lakers’ owner Magic Johnson, Dodgers’ president Stan Kasten and manager Dave Roberts, among others.

It’s the first such sculpture the club has commissioned for Dodger Stadium and a fitting tribute to one of the game’s greatest players, particularly on the annual remembrance of Robinson breaking the color barrier as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball. The statue depicts Robinson sliding into home plate during his rookie season.

Cadet worked closely with Robinson’s family as he prepared the homage and consulted with Rachel Robinson in order to find the perfect image. Via Justice:

I thought it captured Jackie Robinson’s significance in American history,” Cadet said. “It takes courage and focus and timing to steal home. Similarly, those qualities were required of anyone breaking the color line. My title was ‘Stealing home and the point of no return.’

“He was a first. We wanted to represent him in an earlier part of his career when the color line was broken. Historically, that’s what was most important. The day he stepped on that baseball field was an important day, not just in baseball, but in American history. We wanted to honor that.

April 15, 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Jackie’s historic debut in the major leagues. His contributions to the sport, as well as his work in the civil rights movement, were honored in various ways around the league on Saturday, from the customary donning of No. 42 by all major league starters to the commemorative cleats, shirts and hats players wore to the video tributes highlighting his superlative style of play in the 1940s and ’50s. More apt still were the comments that Yankees’ right-hander CC Sabathia made to Newsday’s Brian Heyman, pointing out that while Robinson paved the way for many African-American players to enter the league, the dwindling numbers of African-American players on today’s major league rosters are proof that MLB still has further to go.

Jarrett Parker sustains broken clavicle on an outfield catch

By Ashley VarelaApr 15, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Giants’ left fielder Jarrett Parker was forced to leave Saturday’s Giants-Rockies game after he made a warning track catch in the fourth inning and collided with the left field wall, breaking his clavicle in the process. Parker fell to his knees after the collision and had to be helped off the field. Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy doesn’t have a timetable for Parker’s return, but expects him to miss some time during the recovery process.

According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, there is currently no replacement slated to take Parker’s place in left field. Most of the Giants’ outfield backups are unavailable or injured, including Mac Williamson (quadriceps injury) and Mike Morse (hamstring injury). That leaves Aaron Hill, who subbed in for Parker during Saturday’s 5-2 loss, as well as Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez, though none have played well enough to earn a permanent starting role this year. It’s possible that the Giants will solicit outside help, which could lead them back to veteran left fielder Angel Pagan, who remains unsigned after electing free agency last November. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic also speculates that the club could utilize 40-man options like Kelby Tomlinson or Orlando Calixte, though that would require putting Parker on the 60-day disabled list.

Parker was hitless at the plate on Saturday while Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood worked 5 2/3 innings of a perfect game. He’s 3-for-21 on the season with one triple in nine games with San Francisco.

Report: Dodgers and Brewers are still discussing a trade involving Ryan Braun

By Ashley VarelaApr 15, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

According to the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, the Dodgers and Brewers are still in talks regarding a potential trade for Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun. The two sides initially had a trade in the works last August, when it was rumored that the Dodgers would receive the veteran outfielder in exchange for outfielder Yasiel Puig, right-hander Brandon McCarthy and two unidentified prospects. However, talks fell through prior to the August 31 deadline and discussions appeared to be tabled, though not entirely nixed.

Now, both Cafardo and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi report that the clubs have started to revisit the deal. While it is unlikely that the two sides will finalize anything in the first month of the new season, it’s worth noting that Braun will gain his 10-and-5 rights on May 24, allowing him to veto any potential trade offers. Morosi speculates that Braun would be unlikely to reject a trade to the Dodgers, both because the team was left off of his no-trade list last season and because of their proximity to his home in Los Angeles.

Following Saturday’s game against the Reds, the 33-year-old outfielder has gone 9-for-46 during the 2017 season with three home runs and three stolen bases. He’s looking to follow up on a productive 2016 run, during which he slashed .305/.365/.368 with 30 home runs and 3.2 fWAR in 135 games with Milwaukee. The Dodgers, meanwhile, could use the extra support in the outfield, where their fielders are drawing a collective .242/.338/.462 at the plate and Franklin Gutierrez and Andre Ethier have been compromised by injuries.