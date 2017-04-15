Brandon Finnegan leaves start with left lat strain

Reds’ left-hander Brandon Finnegan exited his third start with a left lat strain, the team announced on Saturday. Finnegan lasted one inning against the Brewers, issuing one hit, two walks and two runs before he was pulled for right-hander Robert Stephenson in the second. No timetable for Finnegan’s return has been revealed yet.
This wasn’t the first sign of trouble for the 24-year-old lefty, whose last start ran just two innings against the Pirates last Monday. Finnegan walked five and struck out four, but managed to escape with only one run charged to the Pirates in the Reds’ eventual 7-1 win. The club has not commented on whether Finnegan’s struggles have been the product of injury or whether he’s suffering through the same early-season bugs that have been cropping up around the league, though it certainly seems to be the former considering the left-hander’s dominance during his first outing of the year.
Finnegan is beginning his third campaign with the Reds since his arrival in Cincinnati during the 2015 season. He pitched to a career-worst 3.98 ERA in 2016, delivering a 4.4 BB/9, 7.6 SO/9 and 0.3 fWAR in 172 innings.
According to the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, the Dodgers and Brewers are still in talks regarding a potential trade for Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun. The two sides initially had a trade in the works last August, when it was rumored that the Dodgers would receive the veteran outfielder in exchange for outfielder Yasiel Puig, right-hander Brandon McCarthy and two unidentified prospects. However, talks fell through prior to the August 31 deadline and discussions appeared to be tabled, though not entirely nixed.
Now, both Cafardo and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi report that the clubs have started to revisit the deal. While it is unlikely that the two sides will finalize anything in the first month of the new season, it’s worth noting that Braun will gain his 10-and-5 rights on May 24, allowing him to veto any potential trade offers. Morosi speculates that Braun would be unlikely to reject a trade to the Dodgers, both because the team was left off of his no-trade list last season and because of their proximity to his home in Los Angeles.
Following Saturday’s game against the Reds, the 33-year-old outfielder has gone 9-for-46 during the 2017 season with three home runs and three stolen bases. He’s looking to follow up on a productive 2016 run, during which he slashed .305/.365/.368 with 30 home runs and 3.2 fWAR in 135 games with Milwaukee. The Dodgers, meanwhile, could use the extra support in the outfield, where their fielders are drawing a collective .242/.338/.462 at the plate and Franklin Gutierrez and Andre Ethier have been compromised by injuries.
The Cubs wasted little time getting on the board during Saturday’s matinee against the Pirates. Kris Bryant went deep on a 2-0 pitch against Pittsburgh starter Tyler Glasnow, sending the ball a projected 451 feet to score Kyle Schwarber for an early 2-0 lead.
The ball grazed the video scoreboard in left field before falling into the stands. According to Carrie Muskat of MLB.com, only six home runs have managed to hit Wrigley Field’s monitor — unsurprisingly, Bryant is responsible for four of those shots.
The rest of the inning was no less impressive, as the Cubs followed Bryant’s first home run of the season by boosting the score to 4-0 and hitting for the cycle with a Kyle Schwarber leadoff double, Addison Russell triple and Jason Heyward RBI single.