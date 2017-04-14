Top Phillies prospect Elniery Garcia suspended 80 games for PEDs

Major League Baseball announced today that Phillies prospect Elniery Garcia has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone. Garcia is on the Phillies’ 40-man roster.

Garcia, a pitcher, had not yet played above High-A, but he had a promising 2016 season which showed increased velocity. Most prospect evaluators had him as a top-10 talent in the Phillies’ system, and his place on the 40-man reflected the club’s optimism about his future as well. It’s not unreasonable to think that, had he not been suspended, 2017 would’ve been a year in which he saw work at multiple levels and, if things went optimally, he might’ve been called up when rosters expanded in September.

Now he loses half a season of development. That’s a tough break, but if you do the crime, you do the time.

Follow @craigcalcaterra