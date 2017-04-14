The White Sox are starting an all-Garcia outfield tonight

There’s not a lot going on with the Chicago White Sox this year. They’re 4-4 right now, but it’s not anything close to a safe bet that they finish at .500 or even near it. They’re rebuilding. They’re going to assess young talent, let it mature and try to trade off the veterans still on the roster. You know the drill.

But tonight they’re doing something noteworthy. They’re starting an outfield consisting entirely of Garcias.

One of them is Avisail, in his usual right field slot. The other two are utilityman Leury Garcia in center and Willy Garcia, making his major league debut, in left.

You have about five hours to make your way to Target Field in Minnesota to be a part of this momentous historical event.

Follow @craigcalcaterra