Rod Carew received former NFL player Konrad Reuland’s heart

Hall of Famer Rod Carew underwent a heart transplant back in December. Today, in an absolute must-read article, Daniel Brown of the Bay Area News Group tells the story of Carew’s new heart. And who it came from: former Notre Dame, Stanford and NFL tight end Konrad Reuland.
What’s more, this was not the first encounter Reuland had with Carew:
Konrad excelled in every sport he tried and declared at a young age he would be a professional athlete one day. So it was understandably thrilling for the 6th grader when he had a chance encounter with a retired ballplayer at St. John’s Episcopal School in Santa Margarita. One of his schoolmates there was Cheyenne Carew.
“I picked him up from school and the first thing he said when he got in the car was, ‘Mom, I met Rod Carew today!” Mary recalled.
That was the first time Konrad gave his heart to Rod Carew.
The Carew and Reuland family are now teaming up in efforts to fight cardiovascular disease and to promote organ donation.
Just a stunning story of life and death and life.
There’s not a lot going on with the Chicago White Sox this year. They’re 4-4 right now, but it’s not anything close to a safe bet that they finish at .500 or even near it. They’re rebuilding. They’re going to assess young talent, let it mature and try to trade off the veterans still on the roster. You know the drill.
But tonight they’re doing something noteworthy. They’re starting an outfield consisting entirely of Garcias.
One of them is Avisail, in his usual right field slot. The other two are utilityman Leury Garcia in center and Willy Garcia, making his major league debut, in left.
You have about five hours to make your way to Target Field in Minnesota to be a part of this momentous historical event.
Major League Baseball announced today that Phillies prospect Elniery Garcia has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone. Garcia is on the Phillies’ 40-man roster.
Garcia, a pitcher, had not yet played above High-A, but he had a promising 2016 season which showed increased velocity. Most prospect evaluators had him as a top-10 talent in the Phillies’ system, and his place on the 40-man reflected the club’s optimism about his future as well. It’s not unreasonable to think that, had he not been suspended, 2017 would’ve been a year in which he saw work at multiple levels and, if things went optimally, he might’ve been called up when rosters expanded in September.
Now he loses half a season of development. That’s a tough break, but if you do the crime, you do the time.