Rod Carew received former NFL player Konrad Reuland’s heart

Hall of Famer Rod Carew underwent a heart transplant back in December. Today, in an absolute must-read article, Daniel Brown of the Bay Area News Group tells the story of Carew’s new heart. And who it came from: former Notre Dame, Stanford and NFL tight end Konrad Reuland.

What’s more, this was not the first encounter Reuland had with Carew:

Konrad excelled in every sport he tried and declared at a young age he would be a professional athlete one day. So it was understandably thrilling for the 6th grader when he had a chance encounter with a retired ballplayer at St. John’s Episcopal School in Santa Margarita. One of his schoolmates there was Cheyenne Carew. “I picked him up from school and the first thing he said when he got in the car was, ‘Mom, I met Rod Carew today!” Mary recalled. That was the first time Konrad gave his heart to Rod Carew.

The Carew and Reuland family are now teaming up in efforts to fight cardiovascular disease and to promote organ donation.

Just a stunning story of life and death and life.

