Rockies place Jon Gray on 10-day DL with left foot fracture

Rockies’ right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a stress fracture in his left foot during Thursday’s start against the Brewers. The club has yet to announce a timetable for his return, but MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the starter could miss at least a month during the recovery process.
Gray, 25, first injured his left big toe in spring training, but recovered to start the season with the Rockies and has made three regular season starts to date. He has yet to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in any start this season, and exited Thursday’s outing after tossing just three innings. Through 12 1/3 innings this season, the righty has given up six runs, seven walks and one home run and struck out nine of 53 batters faced.
Gray is looking to follow up a solid sophomore season with the Rockies, during which he produced a 4.61 ERA, 5.1 BB/9, 6.6 SO/9 and 3.7 fWAR over 168 1/3 innings in 2016. He’ll be temporarily replaced by right-hander Shane Carle, who was recalled by the club from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
The Blue Jays have purchased the contract of infielder/outfielder Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. The move comes only hours after third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list when his right calf injury was exacerbated during Thursday’s game.
Coghlan, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays earlier this month. Although the bulk of his starts for the 2016 A’s and Cubs were distributed in the outfield corners, he made 18 appearances at third base and has some experience at first and second base as well. At the plate, Coghlan slashed a cumulative .188/.290/.318 with six home runs and a .608 OPS over 300 PA with the two clubs.
Comments from club manager John Gibbons revealed that a trio of infielders will rotate at third base until Donaldson is cleared to return to the field. Coghlan is among them, as are fellow veterans Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins. The Blue Jays are scheduled to take on the Orioles at 7:07 ET, with Barney slated to start at third.
There’s not a lot going on with the Chicago White Sox this year. They’re 4-4 right now, but it’s not anything close to a safe bet that they finish at .500 or even near it. They’re rebuilding. They’re going to assess young talent, let it mature and try to trade off the veterans still on the roster. You know the drill.
But tonight they’re doing something noteworthy. They’re starting an outfield consisting entirely of Garcias. And yes, this is the first time in major league history that a team has started an outfield full of guys with the same last name. The Alou brothers played in a handful of games together for the Giants in 1963, but never started together. It makes sense that they wouldn’t, of course. They had a center fielder, name of Mays, who was pretty good.
One of them is Avisail, in his usual right field slot. The other two are utilityman Leury Garcia in center and Willy Garcia, making his major league debut, in left.
You have about five hours to make your way to Target Field in Minnesota to be a part of this momentous historical event.