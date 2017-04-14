Rockies place Jon Gray on 10-day DL with left foot fracture

Rockies’ right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a stress fracture in his left foot during Thursday’s start against the Brewers. The club has yet to announce a timetable for his return, but MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the starter could miss at least a month during the recovery process.

Gray, 25, first injured his left big toe in spring training, but recovered to start the season with the Rockies and has made three regular season starts to date. He has yet to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in any start this season, and exited Thursday’s outing after tossing just three innings. Through 12 1/3 innings this season, the righty has given up six runs, seven walks and one home run and struck out nine of 53 batters faced.

Gray is looking to follow up a solid sophomore season with the Rockies, during which he produced a 4.61 ERA, 5.1 BB/9, 6.6 SO/9 and 3.7 fWAR over 168 1/3 innings in 2016. He’ll be temporarily replaced by right-hander Shane Carle, who was recalled by the club from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

