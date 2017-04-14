Getty Images

Jose Reyes ex-mistress claims he lived “a double life”

By Craig CalcaterraApr 14, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

Last year Bartolo Colon made headlines when it was revealed that he was involved in a court case regarding child support for his “secret family.” Which is a tabloid-sensationalized way of referring to children he had with a mistress. Now his former teammate, Mets third baseman Jose Reyes, is getting some similar coverage about his so-called “double life.”

The story comes via the Daily News, who conducted an exclusive interview with a woman named Christina Sanchez, who had a six-year affair with Reyes, resulting in the birth of a daughter. Unlike Colon, who was alleged to have failed to support his out-of-wedlock children, Reyes has apparently paid support to Sanchez for years and a relationship with his daughter. Sanchez refers to herself and their daughter as Reyes’ “road family”:

According to Sanchez, who’s suing Reyes for a significant increase in child support, she and her daughter were Reyes’ “road family” while he raised a separate family back home during his tenure with the Mets, the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’d go to restaurants, go to games, go shopping, that was the life I was living,” Sanchez told the Daily News, saying that she now regrets that the affair went on as long it did. “It was a double life, but I wanted him to be a father of our child.”

The relationship came to an end, Sanchez, says, after Reyes’ arrest for domestic violence in late 2015. Reyes has apparently not seen his daughter with Sanchez since that time. Reyes has been paying $11,000 a month in child support. Sanchez wants that increased to $41,000 a month, claiming that she put her singing career on hold to raise their child while Reyes was, at best, a part time and now absent father. That’s a matter for the courts, of course. Reyes is making $22 million this year under the six-year, $105 million contract he signed with the Marlins before the 2011 season.

This sort of story is not exactly new in the world of baseball. From Reyes to Colon to Chipper Jones and, I am sure, scores if not hundreds of ballplayers going back to the Elysian Fields, the combination of a lot of time on the road, a lot of fame, a lot of money and, of course, youth and athleticism, has led many ballplayers into temptation and, eventually, trouble.

When the Colon story hit, I wrote a lot of words about how it’s a good idea to separate a player’s accomplishments on the field from their character and personal life. I certainly still believe that. To be sure, Reyes has certainly committed greater transgressions than this and, unlike Colon, at least he has been supporting his daughter.

Still: I’m guessing the last thing the Mets wanted were more headlines about Reyes due to off-the-field stuff. At least Colon had some goodwill and popularity to burn. Reyes was already a tough if not impossible sell to fans who want to believe the players they root for are good people. Now this.

And That Happened: Thursday’s scores and highlights

By Craig CalcaterraApr 14, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

Sorry the recaps are a bit later than usual. A multi-day sleep deficit finally came due last night and I slept in to the shockingly late hour of 7am. I feel like a layabout. Half the day is gone. Oh well.

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Twins 11, Tigers 5: Gonna go out on a limb here and say that the Tigers have some problems with the back end of the rotation and long relief. Minnesota beat up on Jordan Zimmermann for five runs and long man Anibal Sanchez for six. In better news, Miguel Cabrera hit a homer, so reports of his demise were exaggerated. Miguel Sano hit a homer too. It was a rocket that cleared the greenery in straightaway center field of Comerica Park. That’s 420 to the wall and Sano’s bomb was estimated at 446 feet. Mercy.

Red Sox 4, Pirates 3: Hanley Ramirez is over the flu. He doubled in two in a the Sox’ three-run eighth inning rally and then scored on a Xander Bogaerts single. The Pirates have dropped four in a row. In good news, Andrew McCutchen hit a homer which tied him on the all-time Pirates home run list with Barry Bonds at 176. Now all McCutchen has to do is leave via free agency, immediately, for San Francisco and hit another 587 homers and he can be the all-time home run champ. He’ll be 45 at the time if he does it as quickly as Bonds.

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0: The Cubs take two of three from L.A., holding them to four runs in three games. Brett Anderson, making his Cubs debut against his old mates, held them scoreless for five. Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in two.

Rangers 8, Angels 3: All of this has happened before. And will happen again: The second 8-3 win for the Rangers over the Angels in two nights. Robinson Chirinos doubled in one and singled in two. Yu Darvish struck out ten in seven shutout innings. So say we all.

White Sox 10, Indians 4: The Chisox jumped on Josh Tomlin for five in the first and two in the second. They were sad to see him go but piled on three more runs. Three apiece were knocked in by Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson. Davidson’s came via a three-run homer in the first that broke the game wide open. After starting the season with a sweep of the Rangers, the Tribe has lost five of six.

Yankees 3, Rays 2: Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh. Luis Severino allowed two runs over seven innings, striking out 11. But of course, Yankees fans know that they can always count on heroics and top-notch performance from Hicks and Severino.

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1: The Blue Jays fall to 1-8 and, to add injury to insult, lose Josh Donaldson due to that nagging calf he’s had. Four of Toronto’s eight losses have been one-run decisions, and only one of them has been by more than two runs. Horseshoes, hand grenades.

Brewers 5, Reds 1: Jimmy Nelson cooled off the Reds, holding them to one run in seven innings and snapping their five-game winning streak. Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered off of Bronson Arroyo, who has now given up 11 runs on 13 hits in ten innings in two starts. His comeback was a nice spring story, but I do not expect that it will extend too much beyond spring.

Mets 9, Marlins 8: Yoenis Cespedes hit three homers on Tuesday night and added two more last night. The most noteworthy blast in this one, however, came from Travis d'Arnaud, who put the Mets up in the top of the 16th inning with a solo shot. That’d hold up for the Mets win. Way back in the second inning d’Arnaud tripled in three runs. He had four hits on this long night.

Royals 3, Athletics 1: Kansas City snaps its eight-game losing streak to the A’s. The win came mostly due to Jason Vargas being awesome. Being unbelievably good. Just ask Ned Yost:

“He was awesome,” the skipper said.

Care to elaborate?

“He was unbelievably good,” Yost said.

Told ya.

Varagas shut the A’s out for seven and two-thirds.

Rockies 3, Giants 1: Colorado starter Jon Gray had to leave early with a toe injury, but the bullpen sucked it up with five pitchers combining to toss six innings of one-run ball. Trevor Story‘s two-run homer off of Madison Bumgarner in the fourth was enough to win this one, but Mark Reynolds singled in one later for some insurance.

Yoenis Cespedes has another multi-homer game

By Bill BaerApr 13, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes hit three home runs on Tuesday night against the Phillies. Just two days later, he has another multi-homer game under his belt, slugging a pair of homers Thursday night against the Marlins.

Cespedes went deep for the first time in the third inning with the bases empty, send a Wei-Yin Chen fastball way out to left field. It traveled 427 feet, according to Statcast.

Cespedes victimized reliever Jose Urena in the fifth inning with the bases empty, sending a 95 MPH fastball to left field. That one went a measly 402 feet.

With four offensive innings remaining in Thursday’s game, Cespedes can go for another three-homer performance. Tuesday’s marked the second of his career. On the season, Cespedes is hitting .297/.372/.865 with six home runs and 10 RBI. George Springer is the only other major leaguer with more than four homers.