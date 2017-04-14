Blue Jays promote Chris Coghlan

The Blue Jays have purchased the contract of infielder/outfielder Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. The move comes only hours after third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list when his right calf injury was exacerbated during Thursday’s game.
Coghlan, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays earlier this month. Although the bulk of his starts for the 2016 A’s and Cubs were distributed in the outfield corners, he made 18 appearances at third base and has some experience at first and second base as well. At the plate, Coghlan slashed a cumulative .188/.290/.318 with six home runs and a .608 OPS over 300 PA with the two clubs.
Comments from club manager John Gibbons revealed that a trio of infielders will rotate at third base until Donaldson is cleared to return to the field. Coghlan is among them, as are fellow veterans Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins. The Blue Jays are scheduled to take on the Orioles at 7:07 ET, with Barney slated to start at third.
There’s not a lot going on with the Chicago White Sox this year. They’re 4-4 right now, but it’s not anything close to a safe bet that they finish at .500 or even near it. They’re rebuilding. They’re going to assess young talent, let it mature and try to trade off the veterans still on the roster. You know the drill.
But tonight they’re doing something noteworthy. They’re starting an outfield consisting entirely of Garcias. And yes, this is the first time in major league history that a team has started an outfield full of guys with the same last name. The Alou brothers played in a handful of games together for the Giants in 1963, but never started together. It makes sense that they wouldn’t, of course. They had a center fielder, name of Mays, who was pretty good.
One of them is Avisail, in his usual right field slot. The other two are utilityman Leury Garcia in center and Willy Garcia, making his major league debut, in left.
You have about five hours to make your way to Target Field in Minnesota to be a part of this momentous historical event.
Major League Baseball announced today that Phillies prospect Elniery Garcia has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone. Garcia is on the Phillies’ 40-man roster.
Garcia, a pitcher, had not yet played above High-A, but he had a promising 2016 season which showed increased velocity. Most prospect evaluators had him as a top-10 talent in the Phillies’ system, and his place on the 40-man reflected the club’s optimism about his future as well. It’s not unreasonable to think that, had he not been suspended, 2017 would’ve been a year in which he saw work at multiple levels and, if things went optimally, he might’ve been called up when rosters expanded in September.
Now he loses half a season of development. That’s a tough break, but if you do the crime, you do the time.