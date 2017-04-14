Blue Jays promote Chris Coghlan

The Blue Jays have purchased the contract of infielder/outfielder Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. The move comes only hours after third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list when his right calf injury was exacerbated during Thursday’s game.

Coghlan, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays earlier this month. Although the bulk of his starts for the 2016 A’s and Cubs were distributed in the outfield corners, he made 18 appearances at third base and has some experience at first and second base as well. At the plate, Coghlan slashed a cumulative .188/.290/.318 with six home runs and a .608 OPS over 300 PA with the two clubs.

Comments from club manager John Gibbons revealed that a trio of infielders will rotate at third base until Donaldson is cleared to return to the field. Coghlan is among them, as are fellow veterans Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins. The Blue Jays are scheduled to take on the Orioles at 7:07 ET, with Barney slated to start at third.

