Yoenis Cespedes has another multi-homer game

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes hit three home runs on Tuesday night against the Phillies. Just two days later, he has another multi-homer game under his belt, slugging a pair of homers Thursday night against the Marlins.
Cespedes went deep for the first time in the third inning with the bases empty, send a Wei-Yin Chen fastball way out to left field. It traveled 427 feet, according to Statcast.
Cespedes victimized reliever Jose Urena in the fifth inning with the bases empty, sending a 95 MPH fastball to left field. That one went a measly 402 feet.
With four offensive innings remaining in Thursday’s game, Cespedes can go for another three-homer performance. Tuesday’s marked the second of his career. On the season, Cespedes is hitting .297/.372/.865 with six home runs and 10 RBI. George Springer is the only other major leaguer with more than four homers.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell hit a monster of a home run on Thursday afternoon against the Dodgers, driving a Hyun-Jin Ryu offering 429 feet onto Waveland Avenue. It’s his first homer of the 2017 campaign.
According to Statcast, Russell’s homer went 429 feet to left field. After Thursday’s outing, Russell is now hitting .256/.275/.436 with five RBI and seven runs scored. While he has otherwise gotten off to a slow start, the 23-year-old holds plenty of promise for the Cubs.
In a news release on Thursday, the Cardinals announced that former major leaguer Lou Brock was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and has been undergoing treatment in St. Louis. KSDK 5 On Your Side provides a snapshot of the news release. Brock cancelled an appearance at Busch Stadium scheduled for April 25.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer caused by malignant plasma cells. Plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are responsible for producing antibodies.
Brock, 77, has dealt with health issues recently. In October 2015, his left leg was amputated below the knee due to a complication with diabetes.
Brock played parts of 19 seasons in the majors with the Cubs and Cardinals. He racked up 938 stolen bases in his career, which was a major league record when he retired in 1979 and broken by Rickey Henderson in 1991. Brock also hit .293/.343/.410 and scored 1,610 runs.
We wish the best of luck to Brock and hope for a speedy recovery in his fight against cancer.