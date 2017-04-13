Yoenis Cespedes has another multi-homer game

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes hit three home runs on Tuesday night against the Phillies. Just two days later, he has another multi-homer game under his belt, slugging a pair of homers Thursday night against the Marlins.

Cespedes went deep for the first time in the third inning with the bases empty, send a Wei-Yin Chen fastball way out to left field. It traveled 427 feet, according to Statcast.

Cespedes victimized reliever Jose Urena in the fifth inning with the bases empty, sending a 95 MPH fastball to left field. That one went a measly 402 feet.

With four offensive innings remaining in Thursday’s game, Cespedes can go for another three-homer performance. Tuesday’s marked the second of his career. On the season, Cespedes is hitting .297/.372/.865 with six home runs and 10 RBI. George Springer is the only other major leaguer with more than four homers.

