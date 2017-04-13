Bob Levey/Getty Images

Report: Carlos Correa not interested in signing contract extension

By Bill BaerApr 13, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Agent Greg Genske said that his client, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, “is never going to do [an early] multiyear contract,” Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

It’s not exactly a pressing matter, as Correa won’t become eligible for arbitration until after the 2018 season and he won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. However, one of the biggest changes we’ve seen in baseball over the last few years is the tendencies for teams to try to sign their young star players to contract extensions even before they hit arbitration eligibility. Their thinking is that they pay more money up front to save significantly more money later on when the player establishes himself as a star. Take Giants ace Madison Bumgarner as an example. He’s signed to a five-year, $35 million contract with two club options for the 2018 and ’19 seasons. If he were to hit the free agent market right now, he’d earn hundreds of millions of dollars, but he took the up-front financial security when it was offered to him as a 22-year-old.

Correa, as Heyman notes, has a sponsorship deal with Adidas and other companies that will help him stay financially secure in the near future even if he suffers an injury and/or his performance drops off, hurting his future earnings. Correa, unlike Bumgarner, will forego money now to hopefully make much more money later.

In his first three seasons in the majors, Correa has hit .276/.354/.471 with 43 home runs, 167 RBI, 132 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 1,136 plate appearances. He’s already racked up over 10 Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference, and he’s still five months away from his 23rd birthday.

The Yankees are going to sell some ugly commemorative caps this season

By Craig CalcaterraApr 13, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

In case you have forgotten, the Yankees have won 27 World Championships. They’d really like you to not forget that, actually. In the off chance you have forgotten it, they are going to sell some hats this season that remind you of that. And next season. And the season after that.

Yep, this year the Yankees will sell — at Yankee Stadium only — some New Era caps commemorating the last nine of their World Series titles (2009, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1996, 1978, 1977, 1962 and 1961). Then, in 2018, the nine before that and in 2019 the first nine won by the franchise.

The key takeaway, though, is how the caps look:

Yes, those are tally marks on the side. In case you’ve lost count. And check out the underside of the bill:

And the back:

Level with me, Yankees fans: you gonna buy one of these? How about 27 of these?

Yankees prospect James Kaprielian to have Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraApr 13, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

The Yankees have announced that pitching prospect James Kaprielian will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

The Yankees’ first round pick in the 2015 out of UCLA has had his fair share of health issues so far, primarily with his elbow. He’s been impressive when he has pitched, however, posting a 2.89 ERA and striking out ten batters per nine innings in A-ball. He has been ranked anywhere between the 4th and 6th best Yankees prospect.

Most suspect that the Yankees’ next truly competitive team will come in a couple of years. Assuming no setbacks in his rehab, there’s every reason to think that Kaprielian can still be part of that club.