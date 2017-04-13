In a news release on Thursday, the Cardinals announced that former major leaguer Lou Brock was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and has been undergoing treatment in St. Louis. KSDK 5 On Your Side provides a snapshot of the news release. Brock cancelled an appearance at Busch Stadium scheduled for April 25.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer caused by malignant plasma cells. Plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are responsible for producing antibodies.

Brock, 77, has dealt with health issues recently. In October 2015, his left leg was amputated below the knee due to a complication with diabetes.

Brock played parts of 19 seasons in the majors with the Cubs and Cardinals. He racked up 938 stolen bases in his career, which was a major league record when he retired in 1979 and broken by Rickey Henderson in 1991. Brock also hit .293/.343/.410 and scored 1,610 runs.

We wish the best of luck to Brock and hope for a speedy recovery in his fight against cancer.

