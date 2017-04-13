In a news release on Thursday, the Cardinals announced that former major leaguer Lou Brock was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and has been undergoing treatment in St. Louis. KSDK 5 On Your Side provides a snapshot of the news release. Brock cancelled an appearance at Busch Stadium scheduled for April 25.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer caused by malignant plasma cells. Plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are responsible for producing antibodies.
Brock, 77, has dealt with health issues recently. In October 2015, his left leg was amputated below the knee due to a complication with diabetes.
Brock played parts of 19 seasons in the majors with the Cubs and Cardinals. He racked up 938 stolen bases in his career, which was a major league record when he retired in 1979 and broken by Rickey Henderson in 1991. Brock also hit .293/.343/.410 and scored 1,610 runs.
We wish the best of luck to Brock and hope for a speedy recovery in his fight against cancer.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell hit a monster of a home run on Thursday afternoon against the Dodgers, driving a Hyun-Jin Ryu offering 429 feet onto Waveland Avenue. It’s his first homer of the 2017 campaign.
According to Statcast, Russell’s homer went 429 feet to left field. After Thursday’s outing, Russell is now hitting .256/.275/.436 with five RBI and seven runs scored. While he has otherwise gotten off to a slow start, the 23-year-old holds plenty of promise for the Cubs.
Agent Greg Genske said that his client, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, “is never going to do [an early] multiyear contract,” Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
It’s not exactly a pressing matter, as Correa won’t become eligible for arbitration until after the 2018 season and he won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. However, one of the biggest changes we’ve seen in baseball over the last few years is the tendencies for teams to try to sign their young star players to contract extensions even before they hit arbitration eligibility. Their thinking is that they pay more money up front to save significantly more money later on when the player establishes himself as a star. Take Giants ace Madison Bumgarner as an example. He’s signed to a five-year, $35 million contract with two club options for the 2018 and ’19 seasons. If he were to hit the free agent market right now, he’d earn hundreds of millions of dollars, but he took the up-front financial security when it was offered to him as a 22-year-old.
Correa, as Heyman notes, has a sponsorship deal with Adidas and other companies that will help him stay financially secure in the near future even if he suffers an injury and/or his performance drops off, hurting his future earnings. Correa, unlike Bumgarner, will forego money now to hopefully make much more money later.
In his first three seasons in the majors, Correa has hit .276/.354/.471 with 43 home runs, 167 RBI, 132 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 1,136 plate appearances. He’s already racked up over 10 Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference, and he’s still five months away from his 23rd birthday.