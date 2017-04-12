Rockies catcher Tony Wolters knocked the cover off the baseball

This is one of those deals where the headline sounds better than the actual story. It’s a true headline — Rockies catcher Tony Wolters really did knock the cover off a ball — but it’s not like he did it with a Hulk-like smash.

It happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of last night’s Padres-Rockies tilt. Wolters took a mighty (?) swing and . . . barely touched the ball, knocking it into the dirt for a swinging bunt. The bat hit the ball just right — or just wrong — and the ball hit the dirt just so that the seam ripped.

Wolters was safe at first but the only reason he made it was because the cover flapping off the ball caused it to fly like a knuckler on a bender. Watch:

Your browser does not support iframes.

This is not as uncommon of an occurrence as you might imagine. Jose Reyes did it last year. So did Wil Myers.

It’s almost as if something is going on with the baseballs which is making them less likely to stand up to the swing of a bat.

Hmm.

