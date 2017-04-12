Getty Images

Rockies catcher Tony Wolters knocked the cover off the baseball

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

This is one of those deals where the headline sounds better than the actual story. It’s a true headline — Rockies catcher Tony Wolters really did knock the cover off a ball — but it’s not like he did it with a Hulk-like smash.

It happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of last night’s Padres-Rockies tilt. Wolters took a mighty (?) swing and . . . barely touched the ball, knocking it into the dirt for a swinging bunt. The bat hit the ball just right — or just wrong — and the ball hit the dirt just so that the seam ripped.

Wolters was safe at first but the only reason he made it was because the cover flapping off the ball caused it to fly like a knuckler on a bender. Watch:

 

This is not as uncommon of an occurrence as you might imagine. Jose Reyes did it last year. So did Wil Myers.

It’s almost as if something is going on with the baseballs which is making them less likely to stand up to the swing of a bat. 

Hmm.

Matt Bush returns to Texas to have his shoulder examined

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

This morning, in light of the struggles of Rangers closer Sam Dyson, I told Matt Bush to get ready for his closeup. About that:

Bush threw 29 pitches on Sunday versus the Athletics, and he’s going to miss some time now. Maybe Jeff Banister still yanks Dyson from closing duties and goes with Jeremy Jeffress or someone, but it’s possible he keeps things status quo until he sees how Bush responds to treatment before shuffling his pen.

The Braves are tying up traffic on I-75 two days before their home opener

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT

Braves fans are scared that their team’s new ballpark, located at one of the busiest freeway interchanges in the country, will cause traffic problems out the wazoo. I don’t know what’s gonna happen when the Braves play their home opener on Friday evening, but they’re ALREADY screwing up traffic:

Atlanta has begun the season 1-6 and they’re messing up things for the hometown folks a full two days before they even play there.

Gonna be a long season, Braves fans. A long season indeed.