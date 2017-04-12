Pirates’ Gregory Polanco, Antonio Bastardo, and Starling Marte saved a bird during batting practice

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and Rays first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. both left Wednesday afternoon’s game after both were involved in an ugly collision on a play at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With runners on the corner and one out in a 3-3 ballgame, Brett Gardner chopped a grounder back to reliever Xavier Cedeno. Cedeno thought about going towards second, but decided to whip the ball to first for the sure out. His throw was low and a bit off the mark, taking Weeks into the first base line. Weeks could not corral the one-hopper and appeared to move towards foul territory in an attempt to chase the ball, but Gardner crashed into him hard, sending both players to the ground.

Both players were very visibly shaken up. Gardner left immediately, being replaced by pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes. Weeks initially stayed in the game, but came out in the bottom of the seventh.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Yankees and Rays should provide status updates on Gardner and Weeks, respectively, after the game.

