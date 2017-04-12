Matt Bush returns to Texas to have his shoulder examined

This morning, in light of the struggles of Rangers closer Sam Dyson, I told Matt Bush to get ready for his closeup. About that:
Bush threw 29 pitches on Sunday versus the Athletics, and he’s going to miss some time now. Maybe Jeff Banister still yanks Dyson from closing duties and goes with Jeremy Jeffress or someone, but it’s possible he keeps things status quo until he sees how Bush responds to treatment before shuffling his pen.
Braves fans are scared that their team’s new ballpark, located at one of the busiest freeway interchanges in the country, will cause traffic problems out the wazoo. I don’t know what’s gonna happen when the Braves play their home opener on Friday evening, but they’re ALREADY screwing up traffic:
Atlanta has begun the season 1-6 and they’re messing up things for the hometown folks a full two days before they even play there.
Gonna be a long season, Braves fans. A long season indeed.
The Detroit Tigers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league deal. He’ll report to extended spring training to get in shape.
Loney was in the Rangers camp this spring but played poorly and was cut. Last year he played for the Mets. Before that he spent a few years with the Rays. He has not posted an OPS+ of 100 or more — which is league average for all positions — since 2014. He has not had a good offensive season for a first baseman since at least 2013, and even then that’s debatable. He has defensive value, which has been what has kept him in the league despite his weak bat for a first baseman, but hasn’t had a positive WAR since that 2013 season.
Why are the Tigers signing him? Organizational depth is the likely answer. While Miguel Cabrera isn’t going anyplace, he has started the season slowly, he sustained an injury in the World Baseball Classic and, according to those who have watched him, isn’t using his legs as much in his swing in the first week of the season. Miggy has had leg issues in the past that have harmed his swing, so maybe the Tigers are a bit concerned?
Hard to say. But James Loney has a job once again.