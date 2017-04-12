Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Freddy Galvis happy with Phillies’ decision to extend protective netting

By Bill BaerApr 12, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT

Last summer, Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis lined a foul ball into the stands and unfortunately struck and injured a young girl. After the game, Galvis pleaded for the Phillies to extend the protective netting further down the first and third base lines. The next day, another fan was struck in nearly the same area and Galvis — in the field this time — threw his hands up in frustration.

During the offseason, the Phillies did heed the advice of their shortstop, extending the netting to the far ends of both the home and visitors’ dugouts.

Two weeks into the regular season, Galvis is happy, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. Galvis said, “A little bit over the dugout and I think more people are going to be safe. The last couple of days, I think I saw like one guy get hit on the other side [of the netting]. But this is a good start. Let’s see what it brings and go from there.”

Galvis added, “I don’t know if it was because I said something, but at the point right now I feel good, because people come here with their families and they’re protected right now, especially young kids. I think right now there’s more safety. You hit one into the net, OK, that’s over. We have the net right there and you can keep your focus on the game.”

Around this time last year, Craig noted that the players in particular seem to be very much in favor of extending the protective netting.

Zolecki reports that the Phillies invited season-ticket holders with seats behind the dugout to take a look at the field from behind the extended netting. Of the 175 people to show up, none cancelled their season tickets and only 10 asked to have their seats relocated.

Mike Stiles, Phillies executive VP and COO, said, “Since we started playing, we’ve had no complaints. The comments that we’re getting right now is, ‘It’s not interfering with our ability to watch the game,’ and ‘We appreciate being behind the netting.'”

Stiles continued, “Our players have been good about flipping balls lightly over the netting so they’re still getting some foul balls. It’s been a very positive experience. It was the right move, and I think we did it the right way giving people an opportunity to come look. If they wanted to move, they could.”

Andrew Romine was randomly drug-tested after winning game with grand slam

Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 12, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Tigers outfielder Andrew Romine hit what turned out to be a game-winning grand slam against the Twins on Wednesday. The fourth-inning blast off of Kyle Gibson turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead. It’s the first grand slam of Romine’s career and only his seventh career home run.

Romine finished 2-for-3 on the afternoon, singling along with hitting the grand slam. He’s only taken 12 plate appearances so far this season, but he’s hitting .545/.545/1.091 with three doubles and a homer.

Romine’s reward for hitting a game-winning grand slam? He got randomly drug-tested after the game. Speaking to the media — including FOX 2 Sports — after that happened, Romine said he was “a little light-headed — they took blood.”

Clay Buchholz has a partial tear of right flexor pronator mass

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 12, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

Phillies starter Clay Buchholz lasted only 2 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 14-4 loss to the Mets. After throwing a 2-2 change-up to Travis d'Arnaud in the third inning, Buchholz met with catcher Cameron Rupp who summoned the team trainer. Buchholz exited the game with a right flexor strain.

Buchholz underwent an MRI on Wednesday afternoon, which revealed that he has a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports. He’ll see Dr. James Andrew on Monday for a second opinion.

Buchholz, 32, struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year. Overall, he’s given up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth.

The Phillies have options to replace Buchholz in the rotation. Zach Eflin and Jake Thompson would seem the most likely candidates to get called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill in the rotation.