Clay Buchholz has a partial tear of right flexor pronator mass

Phillies starter Clay Buchholz lasted only 2 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 14-4 loss to the Mets. After throwing a 2-2 change-up to Travis d'Arnaud in the third inning, Buchholz met with catcher Cameron Rupp who summoned the team trainer. Buchholz exited the game with a right flexor strain.

Buchholz underwent an MRI on Wednesday afternoon, which revealed that he has a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports. He’ll see Dr. James Andrew on Monday for a second opinion.

Buchholz, 32, struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year. Overall, he’s given up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth.

The Phillies have options to replace Buchholz in the rotation. Zach Eflin and Jake Thompson would seem the most likely candidates to get called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill in the rotation.

