Clay Buchholz has a partial tear of right flexor pronator mass

Phillies starter Clay Buchholz lasted only 2 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 14-4 loss to the Mets. After throwing a 2-2 change-up to Travis d'Arnaud in the third inning, Buchholz met with catcher Cameron Rupp who summoned the team trainer. Buchholz exited the game with a right flexor strain.
Buchholz underwent an MRI on Wednesday afternoon, which revealed that he has a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports. He’ll see Dr. James Andrew on Monday for a second opinion.
Buchholz, 32, struggled in both starts with the Phillies to start the year. Overall, he’s given up 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. The Phillies acquired him from the Red Sox in December, hoping he would provide starting rotation depth.
The Phillies have options to replace Buchholz in the rotation. Zach Eflin and Jake Thompson would seem the most likely candidates to get called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill in the rotation.
Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has a heartwarming story that occurred during batting practice at PNC Park before the Pirates hosted the Reds on Wednesday evening.
As Nesbitt tells it, first baseman Josh Bell hit a bird with a batted ball in batting practice. Reliever Antonio Bastardo said the bird was “disorientated,” so he and outfielder Gregory Polanco helped it before it could potentially get hurt any more. Outfielder Starling Marte came over and petted it while calling for the team trainer.
Update: Pictures!
Luckily for that bird, it appears to have had a better fate with the Pirates than a pigeon had flying in front of Randy Johnson during a spring training game in 2001.
Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and Rays first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. both left Wednesday afternoon’s game after both were involved in an ugly collision on a play at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With runners on the corner and one out in a 3-3 ballgame, Brett Gardner chopped a grounder back to reliever Xavier Cedeno. Cedeno thought about going towards second, but decided to whip the ball to first for the sure out. His throw was low and a bit off the mark, taking Weeks into the first base line. Weeks could not corral the one-hopper and appeared to move towards foul territory in an attempt to chase the ball, but Gardner crashed into him hard, sending both players to the ground.
Both players were very visibly shaken up. Gardner left immediately, being replaced by pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes. Weeks also left the game, replaced by Logan Morrison.
The Yankees and Rays should provide status updates on Gardner and Weeks, respectively, after the game.