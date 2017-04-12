Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks leave game after ugly collision

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and Rays first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. both left Wednesday afternoon’s game after both were involved in an ugly collision on a play at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With runners on the corner and one out in a 3-3 ballgame, Brett Gardner chopped a grounder back to reliever Xavier Cedeno. Cedeno thought about going towards second, but decided to whip the ball to first for the sure out. His throw was low and a bit off the mark, taking Weeks into the first base line. Weeks could not corral the one-hopper and appeared to move towards foul territory in an attempt to chase the ball, but Gardner crashed into him hard, sending both players to the ground.
Both players were very visibly shaken up. Gardner left immediately, being replaced by pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes. Weeks initially stayed in the game, but came out in the bottom of the seventh.
The Yankees and Rays should provide status updates on Gardner and Weeks, respectively, after the game.
Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has a heartwarming story that occurred during batting practice at PNC Park before the Pirates hosted the Reds on Wednesday evening.
As Nesbitt tells it, first baseman Josh Bell hit a bird with a batted ball in batting practice. Reliever Antonio Bastardo said the bird was “disorientated,” so he and outfielder Gregory Polanco helped it before it could potentially get hurt any more. Outfielder Starling Marte came over and petted it while calling for the team trainer.
Luckily for that bird, it appears to have had a better fate with the Pirates than a pigeon had flying in front of Randy Johnson during a spring training game in 2001.
This is one of those deals where the headline sounds better than the actual story. It’s a true headline — Rockies catcher Tony Wolters really did knock the cover off a ball — but it’s not like he did it with a Hulk-like smash.
It happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of last night’s Padres-Rockies tilt. Wolters took a mighty (?) swing and . . . barely touched the ball, knocking it into the dirt for a swinging bunt. The bat hit the ball just right — or just wrong — and the ball hit the dirt just so that the seam ripped.
Wolters was safe at first but the only reason he made it was because the cover flapping off the ball caused it to fly like a knuckler on a bender. Watch:
This is not as uncommon of an occurrence as you might imagine. Jose Reyes did it last year. So did Wil Myers.
It’s almost as if something is going on with the baseballs which is making them less likely to stand up to the swing of a bat.
Hmm.