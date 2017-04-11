Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Pete Mackanin on bat flipping: “It’s just unprofessional.”

By Bill BaerApr 11, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

Count Phillies manager Pete Mackanin among those who do not enjoy seeing batters flip their bats in celebration. The skipper called a team meeting after Monday’s loss to the Mets, which saw some tension after Edubray Ramos threw an errant fastball past Asdrubal Cabrera, who flipped his bat and raised his arms in triumph with a walk-off home run in September last season.

Ramos told Mackanin he did not throw at Cabrera intentionally. “That’s the answer he gave me. I just want to leave it at that,” Mackanin said.

On whether he had anything to do with Ramos throwing at Cabrera, Mackanin said, “I’ll never ask a pitcher to hit a guy, but I can’t tell people what to do.”

Mackanin was then asked about center fielder Odubel Herrera, who has become one of baseball’s most well-known players when it comes to flipping bats.

He’s been spoken to many times. He was drilled a half-dozen times last year. He is who he is and he’s been spoken to about that and to be careful about that type of thing, but once again, you can only do so much, if that’s who he is and who he wants to be, then he has to suffer the consequences.

Mackanin continued, “Fans might like to see it I guess but for me, it’s just unprofessional.”

Consider me shocked that a white, 65-year-old baseball lifer isn’t a fan of bat flipping. Fortunately, those who think like Mackanin are gradually losing their foothold on setting baseball’s culture.

Video: A cat decided to hang out on the Marlins’ home run sculpture

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 11, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

A cat ventured onto the outfield during Tuesday night’s game between the Braves and Marlins at Marlins Park. Security personnel tried to get to it to allow the game to continue in a timely fashion, but the cat escaped, making its way from right-center to left-center, towards the home run sculpture behind the fence. With no other way out, the cat scaled the chain-link fence and found a resting spot on the sculpture in left-center.

To ensure the cat’s safety, Marlins Park personnel suspended use of the sculpture.

Wahoo protesters want to be in on Indians’ talks with MLB

M. David Leeds/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Organizers protesting the Cleveland Indians’ use of the Chief Wahoo logo have asked to be involved in talks with Major League Baseball about changes to the contentious symbol.

A group asking the Indians to abolish the red-faced, smiling logo and their nickname gathered outside Progressive Field on Tuesday before the club’s home opener against the Chicago White Sox. Carrying signs that read “Racism Honors No One” and “Real People Not Mascots,” the protesters peacefully voiced their opinions as police officers looked on.

The movement to replace the Wahoo logo has gained momentum in recent years. The Indians have reduced its usage, but the logo, which has been part of the team’s history for more than 60 years, still appears on some of Cleveland’s game caps and jerseys.

The Indians have had talks with MLB about further changes. Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the World Series that he knows “that that particular logo is offensive to some people, and all of us at Major League Baseball understand why.”

Philip Yenyo, executive director of the American Indian Movement of Ohio, said he has been encouraged by the Indians’ openness to address the issue, but he wants more. Yenyo and his group have opposed the team using the logo for profit.

He said he has reached out to baseball officials about being involved in any future discussions but has not heard back.

“It’s time that we as brothers sit down at the table and talk,” he said.

An MLB spokesman did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

“There are Little League teams that are changing their names, high school teams that are changing their names,” Yenyo said. “A couple colleges have done it. To see that happening is great, but I think the momentum would be a lot better if major league teams would change their names and they can do it. I don’t think they see that if they change the name, people will be rushing to get what’s in their stores before it’s gone. And then you would have a new market with a new logo and that’s going to bring in more money, so I don’t think they are seeing the bigger picture.”

There were a few pro-Wahoo supporters who yelled toward the protesters on their way into the game.

As she stood on the sidewalk, Carla Getz, who made the trip from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to take part in the protest, waved at passing cars who honked in support.

For Getz, a Native American from the Potawatomi Tribe, the removal of Chief Wahoo is long overdue.

“We are people, not mascots, not logos, not imagery,” she said. “Chief Wahoo does not represent anybody that I know or anybody in my tribe or in my family. That is someone’s interpretation of what we are, and all that does is diminish us in the eyes of the public. Here we are in 2017, we’re not logos. And we’ve got people telling us, `but you are.”‘