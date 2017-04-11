Pete Mackanin on bat flipping: “It’s just unprofessional.”

Count Phillies manager Pete Mackanin among those who do not enjoy seeing batters flip their bats in celebration. The skipper called a team meeting after Monday’s loss to the Mets, which saw some tension after Edubray Ramos threw an errant fastball past Asdrubal Cabrera, who flipped his bat and raised his arms in triumph with a walk-off home run in September last season.
Ramos told Mackanin he did not throw at Cabrera intentionally. “That’s the answer he gave me. I just want to leave it at that,” Mackanin said.
On whether he had anything to do with Ramos throwing at Cabrera, Mackanin said, “I’ll never ask a pitcher to hit a guy, but I can’t tell people what to do.”
Mackanin was then asked about center fielder Odubel Herrera, who has become one of baseball’s most well-known players when it comes to flipping bats.
He’s been spoken to many times. He was drilled a half-dozen times last year. He is who he is and he’s been spoken to about that and to be careful about that type of thing, but once again, you can only do so much, if that’s who he is and who he wants to be, then he has to suffer the consequences.
Mackanin continued, “Fans might like to see it I guess but for me, it’s just unprofessional.”
Consider me shocked that a white, 65-year-old baseball lifer isn’t a fan of bat flipping. Fortunately, those who think like Mackanin are gradually losing their foothold on setting baseball’s culture.