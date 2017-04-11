Rich Pilling/Getty Images

Brennan Boesch retires

By Bill BaerApr 11, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Outfielder Brennan Boesch has retired, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. Boesch wasn’t able to procure a contract this spring and will instead call it quits after spending parts of six seasons in the majors with the Tigers, Reds, Angels, Yankees, and Red Sox.

Boesch, 31, spent his time in the minors with the Red Sox last season and hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. In the majors, he hit .250/.303/.400 with 48 home runs and 195 RBI in 1,713 plate appearances. His best year came in 2011, when he had a .799 OPS in 115 games.

Major League Baseball reveals their special event uniforms for 2017

By Craig CalcaterraApr 11, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

As has long been the case, Major League Baseball will celebrate various holidays and special occasions with special uniforms this season. Special caps for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Pink accents for Mother’s Day and blue ones for Father’s Day. New looks for the All-Star events in Miami. As as also long been the case, Major League Baseball will do nothing for Labor Day, much to my annual annoyance.

New this year: the All-Star uniforms — which are normal regular season uniforms for the most part — will have little patches on the sleeve with a varying number of stars on them depending on how many All-Star games the wearer has been selected for. That’s pretty spiffy. Also new: coordinating socks for the various special uniforms, giving the color motifs a bit more cohesion. Memorial Day still has camo, but with a bit more olive drab to it. The Fourth of July is still red, white and blue. The All-Sar Game workout stuff will be Marlins-inspired, just as last year’s stuff was Padres-inspired.

Oh, and this year, unlike in seasons past, the special uniforms will be worn for the entire weekend of the event in question, not just the day. Makes some sense to get more use out of them I suppose.

Below are some examples of this year’s special livery. As always, you can buy this stuff yourself. As always, proceeds from the sale of the special merch will benefit various charities.

Mother’s Day:

 

 

Memorial Day:

Father’s Day:

Fourth of July:

All-Star Game Workout Day/Home Run Derby Uniform:

All-Star Game Caps:

Have fun, everyone.

 

Two managers are making some unconventional bullpen decisions

By Craig CalcaterraApr 11, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

For years statheads and a large part of the baseball commentariat have pined for managers to break the Tony La Russa habit of  designating relief pitchers for strict and distinct roles. The closer gets the ninth inning, the setup man gets the eighth, the lefty specialist gets one or two lefties, tops, and the chips fall where they may.

In the past couple of years we’ve seen managers willing to stretch those boundaries, particularly in the playoffs. This has mostly been driven by the talent of the pitcher in question. I mean, if you have Andrew Miller or Aroldis Chapman — or Madison Bumgarner for that matter — use Andrew Miller, Aroldis Chapman or Madison Bumgarner when needed and to hell with whatever Tony La Russa would do.

In the early going of 2017, however, we’re seeing some unconventional bullpen practices from a couple of managers who aren’t likely to sniff the playoffs this year: Bryan Price of the Reds and Bob Melvin of the Athletics.

As C. Trent Rosecrans notes, Price used arguably his best reliever in the the third inning in last night’s win over the Pirates. That’s Mike Lorenzen, who got out of a jam and proceeded to toss three perfect innings in relief. Price is still using Raul Iglesias as his closer, but his use of Lorenzen is practically Goose Gossagian.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, Melvin is doing something different himself. It’s not too crazy — it’s really just a two-man closing team — but it passes for innovative these days.

Last night Melvin went to Sean Doolittle for the save. And Doolittle got the save. The A’s signed Santiago Casilla this offseason, however, and Melvin said today on MLB Network Radio that he plans on using Casilla for save situations as well. He’s going to play the matchups mostly, with the lefty Doolittle seeing action if the ninth inning stands to feature more lefties and Casilla if more righties are coming to the plate. Ryan Madson is also still on the roster and it’s not crazy to think he’ll get some chances as well.

Again, nothing radical, but it’s worth a tip of the cap to any manager willing to break La Russian orthodoxy.