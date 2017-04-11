Adrian Beltre suffered a setback with calf injury

Yoenis Cespedes became the first member of the Mets to have multiple three-homer games for the team. He hit a trio of homers on August 21, 2015 against the Rockies. He then accomplished the feat once more on Tuesday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in a 14-4 victory.

Cespedes hit his first home run with no outs and two runners on base in the top of the first inning against Clay Buchholz, swatting a fly ball out towards the batter’s eye in center field. Adam Morgan relieved Buchholz, who exited in the third inning with a forearm injury. Cespedes victimized Morgan with a no-doubt solo home run down the left field line in the fourth inning for his second dinger. In the fifth, Cespedes went deep for a third time, swatting another solo home run off of Morgan.

Cespedes had two shots to hit a fourth home run, but settled for a well-struck double to center field in the seventh and a ground out in the eighth. After Tuesday’s performance, he’s hitting .250/.333/.688 with four home runs and six RBI in 36 plate appearances.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lucas Duda hit two homers of his own on Tuesday night. Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d'Arnaud also homered, giving the Mets seven on the evening. Seven marks the most home runs the Mets have hit in a game since August 24, 2015, when they hit eight home runs in a 16-7 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In fact, the Mets have hit six-plus homers in a game four times since the start of the millennium, and all four have come against the Phillies in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The others: six on April 19, 2016 and seven on April 19, 2005.

To put Tuesday night in perspective, 12 teams entered Tuesday with fewer home runs than the Mets hit against the Phillies. The Mets nearly doubled their season output in home runs from eight to 15.

Follow @Baer_Bill