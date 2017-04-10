Video: Noah Syndergaard stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV

In addition to having the highest average fastball velocity of any starting pitcher last season, the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard now has another accomplishment under his belt: he successfully stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV.
While warming up prior to Monday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park, Curtis Granderson distracted the Phanatic as the two did some light stretching. Syndergaard creeped behind them and hopped into the ATV before speeding off towards center field. Realizing he had no escape, Syndergaard returned the ATV to the Phanatic in exchange for immunity.
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 1 strain of a muscle behind his right biceps, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Sanchez landed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, but no timetable for his recovery was known at the time.
Austin Romine started at catcher on Sunday and Monday, and that figures to be the case going forward. Kyle Higashioka will serve as Romine’s backup while Sanchez is out.
Sanchez, 24, was off to a meager start to the 2017 season, batting .150/.190/.300 over 21 plate appearances. He broke out last season, finishing with a .299/.376/.657 triple-slash line with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 229 trips to the plate.
The Giants got on the board and then some in a most peculiar way during Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks. They were threatening in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out when starter Matt Moore came to the plate.
Moore chopped a 0-1 curve into the ground down the first base line. Starter Taijuan Walker snagged the ball, then fired home from his knees, but the throw was wide of catcher Jeff Mathis. Brandon Crawford scored. While Mathis chased the ball, Joe Panik came home. Mathis threw to Walker covering the plate, but his throw was wild too. As the ball skipped towards first base, Jarret Parker came around to score just ahead of the return throw. Moore stood on second base and had a laugh about the whole thing.
The play was scored a fielder’s choice with two throwing errors by Walker and Mathis.
Oh, Diamondbacks. Never stop Diamondbacking.