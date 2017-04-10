Video: Noah Syndergaard stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV

The Giants got on the board and then some in a most peculiar way during Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks. They were threatening in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out when starter Matt Moore came to the plate.

Moore chopped a 0-1 curve into the ground down the first base line. Starter Taijuan Walker snagged the ball, then fired home from his knees, but the throw was wide of catcher Jeff Mathis. Brandon Crawford scored. While Mathis chased the ball, Joe Panik came home. Mathis threw to Walker covering the plate, but his throw was wild too. As the ball skipped towards first base, Jarret Parker came around to score just ahead of the return throw. Moore stood on second base and had a laugh about the whole thing.

The play was scored a fielder’s choice with two throwing errors by Walker and Mathis.

Oh, Diamondbacks. Never stop Diamondbacking.

