The Tigers are already shuffling their bullpen

The Tigers and bullpen woes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Which makes it pretty handy that their Triple-A affiliate is less than 60 miles down I-75 from Comerica Park. They shuffle their deck of relievers an awful lot in Detroit, and this year’s shuffling has begun, exactly one week into the season.
Today the Tigers optioned righty Bruce Rondon to Triple-A Toledo and purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jimenez. Rondon has given up six runs over 1.1 innings, which is a cool 40.50 ERA. He’s allowed four hits, walked three and had only one strikeout in three games. Rondon throws hard and hard throwing is all the rage these days, but you still have to, you know, pitch well.
Jimenez is 21. He’s pitched two innings for the Mudhens and has struck out three, allowing no runs. He’s also gonna be tired for this afternoon’s game against the Red Sox as he found out he was being called up when his manager knocked on his hotel door at 5:45 AM.
Pfft. I woke up at 5:45 AM too and you don’t see me flagging. Indeed, I could sit on my couch and do this ALL DAY.
As long as there were snacks and stuff.
UPDATE: Welp, that’s that. Pineda got two quick outs in the seventh but then Evan Longoria came up and roped a solid double to left field. After he did so he tipped his helmet to Pineda. The next batter, Brad Miller was quickly retired to end the inning.
Back to your normally-scheduled Monday afternoon.
2:52 PM: My act of posting this may very well jinx it, but let’s talk about it anyway: Yankees starter Michael Pineda has a perfect game going through six innings.
The Yankees are facing the Rays and the Rays have had no answer for Pineda yet. He’s got nine strikeouts and has thrown 74 pitches through the six frames.
Yankees lead 2-0. Updates as warranted.
Today is the San Francisco Giants’ home opener. Giants games always sell out, but today the tickets aren’t the only hot thing at AT&T Park. From Andrew Baggarly at the Merc:
A grease fire in a center field concession stand got out of control Monday morning in the hours before the Giants’ home opener. The fire was near a barbecue pit connected to the Orlando’s Caribbean Barbecue stand that serves the well known Cha-Cha Bowls.
For those who don’t know, Cha-Cha bowls are rice, beans and choice of grilled chicken or pork carnitas, topped with pineapple-zucchini salsa. They’re pretty good, but they do not come flambé style. At least not usually.
Giants play the Dbcks at 1:35PM PDT. Cha-Cha Bowls will be available.