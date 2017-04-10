The Red Sox had to fumigate their clubhouse

As we mentioned last week, the Red Sox are dealing with a flu epidemic. Hanley Ramirez has missed several games in a row and Mookie Betts just came back yesterday after missing several games himself. Today the Sox placed Robbie Ross on the DL and even their announcer, NESN’s Dave O’Brien, has been sick. In all, a total of seven players have been sick to some degree or another.
Today John Farrell told the press that, to combat the epidemic, the Sox are fumigating and disinfecting the clubhouse at Fenway Park while the club is on the road. Like, with a big bug-bomb-style fogger and a wipe down and everything.
Here’s hoping it works. And it’s not just a big cover story for a “Breaking Bad”-style meth-cooking operation or something.
UPDATE: Welp:
Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning. Nick Hundley pinch-ran for Posey and stayed in the game to catch.
Nothing is known about Posey’s status at the moment, but the Giants should provide an in-game update. He’ll certainly go through concussion protocol.
Posey, 30, entered Monday’s contest hitting .333/.462/.571 with a pair of doubles and a home run in 26 trips to the plate. In the event Posey needs to miss any time, Hundley would start behind the plate in the interim.
Jeanmar Gomez‘s struggles continued on Sunday against the Nationals, serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman. After the game, which the Phillies won, manager Pete Mackanin said he was considering taking Gomez out of the closer’s role, but would have a conversation with him on Monday.
After that conversation, Gomez is officially out and Joaquin Benoit is in, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.
Benoit, 39, has pitched three scoreless innings on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts to open the season. He has closing experience, racking up 51 career saves including 24 in 2013 with the Tigers and 11 in 2014 with the Padres.
The Phillies were also considering 27-year-old Hector Neris along with Benoit, but he will be eligible for arbitration between 2019-21. Since save totals are taken into consideration by arbitrators, the team was likely trying to depress his future earnings by keeping him out of the closer’s role.