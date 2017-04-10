The Red Sox had to fumigate their clubhouse

As we mentioned last week, the Red Sox are dealing with a flu epidemic. Hanley Ramirez has missed several games in a row and Mookie Betts just came back yesterday after missing several games himself. Today the Sox placed Robbie Ross on the DL and even their announcer, NESN’s Dave O’Brien, has been sick. In all, a total of seven players have been sick to some degree or another.

Today John Farrell told the press that, to combat the epidemic, the Sox are fumigating and disinfecting the clubhouse at Fenway Park while the club is on the road. Like, with a big bug-bomb-style fogger and a wipe down and everything.

Here’s hoping it works. And it’s not just a big cover story for a “Breaking Bad”-style meth-cooking operation or something.

UPDATE: Welp:

Fumigation to kill influenza is pretty meaningless and potentially hazardous action. Flu does not do well sitting on environmental surfaces. https://t.co/LheA45ahfK — Camden Depot (@CamdenDepot) April 10, 2017

Fumigation for influenza does the same thing as if you just shut the door and have no one enter for 24 hours. Really, 12 hours is enough. https://t.co/LheA45ahfK — Camden Depot (@CamdenDepot) April 10, 2017

