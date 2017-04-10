Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Phillies to induct Pete Rose on the Wall of Fame this summer

By Bill Baer, Apr 10, 2017

The Phillies announced on Monday that the organization will induct Pete Rose into its Wall of Fame, found in Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park. The ceremony will be held on August 12.

The Phillies have typically inducted one past member of the organization into the Wall of Fame every year. Jim Thome was last year’s inductee. Inductees have typically been former players, but managers (Gavvy Cravath, Dallas Green, Charlie Manuel), coaches (John Vukovich), and broadcasters (Harry Kalas) have also been included.

Rose, now 75, played five seasons with the Phillies between 1979-83. He was considered instrumental in the team winning its first ever championship in 1980 against the Royals, ending a 98-year drought. He also helped the Phillies return to the World Series in 1983, where they lost to the Orioles. In his five seasons in Philadelphia, Rose hit .291/.365/.361.

Rose, of course, is more well-known as a member of the Reds, with which he spent his first 16 seasons. He’s also well-known as baseball’s all-time hits leader at 4,256, but he is not in the Hall of Fame as he was ruled permanently ineligible in 1989 from having bet on baseball.

As a Phillies fan — admittedly one born after Rose’s career ended — I find his induction to be odd. He played less than one-fifth of his career with the team and, while he was considered to be one of the players most responsible for helping the Phillies win it all for the first time, the Phillies have since won another World Series, reducing the need to fetishize the first. Besides, the 1980 team has been well-recognized as is: Paul Owens (1988), Steve Carlton (1989), Mike Schmidt (1990), Larry Bowa (1991), Greg Luzinski (1988), Tug McGraw (1999), Garry Maddox (2001), Bob Boone (2005), Dallas Green (2006), and John Vukovich (2007) have all been honored on the Wall of Fame. Comparatively, only a handful of members of the well-loved 1993 Phillies team — which lost the World Series in heartbreaking fashion to the Blue Jays — have been honored: Darren Daulton (2010), John Kruk (2011), and Curt Schilling (2013).

With Jimmy Rollins on his way out of baseball, this would have been the perfect time for recognizing the impact he had on the organization since making his major league debut in 2000. He won the 2007 NL MVP Award, helped the Phillies win it all in 2008, and helped them nearly win it again the next year. Only two members of the 2008 team have been recognized thus far: Charlie Manuel (2014) and Pat Burrell (2015) — though that’s mostly because many members of that team are still active. Brad Lidge, who went 48-for-48 in save opportunities in 2008 (including the regular season and playoffs), is also a great candidate for the Wall of Fame.

Ultimately, it’s a business decision and the Phillies likely felt that the ignominious Rose would draw more eyeballs than anybody else that they could feasibly honor this summer. And they’re probably not wrong. Those who idolized Rose during his playing days are in the age bracket that consumes the most baseball.

Video: Giants score three runs on Matt Moore’s swinging bunt

By Bill Baer, Apr 10, 2017

The Giants got on the board and then some in a most peculiar way during Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks. They were threatening in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out when starter Matt Moore came to the plate.

Moore chopped a 0-1 curve into the ground down the first base line. Starter Taijuan Walker snagged the ball, then fired home from his knees, but the throw was wide of catcher Jeff Mathis. Brandon Crawford scored. While Mathis chased the ball, Joe Panik came home. Mathis threw to Walker covering the plate, but his throw was wild too. As the ball skipped towards first base, Jarret Parker came around to score just ahead of the return throw. Moore stood on second base and had a laugh about the whole thing.

The play was scored a fielder’s choice with two throwing errors by Walker and Mathis.

Oh, Diamondbacks. Never stop Diamondbacking.

Buster Posey exits Monday’s game after being hit in the head by a pitch

By Bill Baer, Apr 10, 2017

Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning. Nick Hundley pinch-ran for Posey and stayed in the game to catch.

Nothing is known about Posey’s status at the moment, but the Giants should provide an in-game update. He’ll certainly go through concussion protocol.

Posey, 30, entered Monday’s contest hitting .333/.462/.571 with a pair of doubles and a home run in 26 trips to the plate. In the event Posey needs to miss any time, Hundley would start behind the plate in the interim.