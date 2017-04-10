Nationals place Trea Turner on the disabled list

The Washington Nationals have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9, with a right hamstring strain.

The hamstring strain is apparently not very serious, but the Dusty Baker said the switch to a 10-day disabled list from the 15-day made the decision easier. I suspect that the new, shorter DL will cause a lot of clubs to pull the trigger on DL stints when they may not have in the past.

In the meantime, Stephen Drew will fill in at shortstop. The Nats have called up Michael Taylor to take Turner’s place on the roster.

Follow @craigcalcaterra