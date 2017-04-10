Nationals place Trea Turner on the disabled list

The Washington Nationals have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9, with a right hamstring strain.
The hamstring strain is apparently not very serious, but the Dusty Baker said the switch to a 10-day disabled list from the 15-day made the decision easier. I suspect that the new, shorter DL will cause a lot of clubs to pull the trigger on DL stints when they may not have in the past.
In the meantime, Stephen Drew will fill in at shortstop. The Nats have called up Michael Taylor to take Turner’s place on the roster.
Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning. Nick Hundley pinch-ran for Posey and stayed in the game to catch.
Nothing is known about Posey’s status at the moment, but the Giants should provide an in-game update. He’ll certainly go through concussion protocol.
Posey, 30, entered Monday’s contest hitting .333/.462/.571 with a pair of doubles and a home run in 26 trips to the plate. In the event Posey needs to miss any time, Hundley would start behind the plate in the interim.
Jeanmar Gomez‘s struggles continued on Sunday against the Nationals, serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman. After the game, which the Phillies won, manager Pete Mackanin said he was considering taking Gomez out of the closer’s role, but would have a conversation with him on Monday.
After that conversation, Gomez is officially out and Joaquin Benoit is in, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.
Benoit, 39, has pitched three scoreless innings on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts to open the season. He has closing experience, racking up 51 career saves including 24 in 2013 with the Tigers and 11 in 2014 with the Padres.
The Phillies were also considering 27-year-old Hector Neris along with Benoit, but he will be eligible for arbitration between 2019-21. Since save totals are taken into consideration by arbitrators, the team was likely trying to depress his future earnings by keeping him out of the closer’s role.