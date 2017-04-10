Update: Evan Longoria breaks up Michael Pineda’s perfect game and no-hitter in the seventh

The Tigers and bullpen woes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Which makes it pretty handy that their Triple-A affiliate is less than 60 miles down I-75 from Comerica Park. They shuffle their deck of relievers an awful lot in Detroit, and this year’s shuffling has begun, exactly one week into the season.

Today the Tigers optioned righty Bruce Rondon to Triple-A Toledo and purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jimenez. Rondon has given up six runs over 1.1 innings, which is a cool 40.50 ERA. He’s allowed four hits, walked three and had only one strikeout in three games. Rondon throws hard and hard throwing is all the rage these days, but you still have to, you know, pitch well.

Jimenez is 21. He’s pitched two innings for the Mudhens and has struck out three, allowing no runs. He’s also gonna be tired for this afternoon’s game against the Red Sox as he found out he was being called up when his manager knocked on his hotel door at 5:45 AM.

Pfft. I woke up at 5:45 AM too and you don’t see me flagging. Indeed, I could sit on my couch and do this ALL DAY.

As long as there were snacks and stuff.

