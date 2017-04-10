Martha Stewart jinxed Michael Pineda

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

I wrote a post about Michael Pineda‘s then in-progress perfect game this afternoon. I posted it just as the top of the seventh inning was getting underway. Within two minutes Evan Longoria came to the plate and hit a double to left, ending the perfecto and the no-hitter. I updated the post, life went on and the Yankees won all the same.

As is always the case when this happens, several people accused me of jinxing Pineda. This is ridiculous of course. The thing I wrote could not have jinxed Pineda. Such an idea is impossible.

Why? Because it was posted at 2:52 PM. A minute before, this happened:

It's top of the seventh here at yankee stadium and the Yankees are pitching a perfect game versus the Tampa rays — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 10, 2017

See, 2:51PM. Totally Martha’s fault. If you have complaints, Yankees fans, complain to her.

But don’t complain too hard. Her mac and cheese is really good. Highly recommended.

