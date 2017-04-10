Joaquin Benoit dethrones Jeanmar Gomez as Phillies’ closer

Jeanmar Gomez‘s struggles continued on Sunday against the Nationals, serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman. After the game, which the Phillies won, manager Pete Mackanin said he was considering taking Gomez out of the closer’s role, but would have a conversation with him on Monday.

After that conversation, Gomez is officially out and Joaquin Benoit is in, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.

Benoit, 39, has pitched three scoreless innings on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts to open the season. He has closing experience, racking up 51 career saves including 24 in 2013 with the Tigers and 11 in 2014 with the Padres.

The Phillies were also considering 27-year-old Hector Neris along with Benoit, but he will be eligible for arbitration between 2019-21. Since save totals are taken into consideration by arbitrators, the team was likely trying to depress his future earnings by keeping him out of the closer’s role.

