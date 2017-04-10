Gary Sanchez expected to miss four weeks with biceps strain

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 1 strain of a muscle behind his right biceps, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Sanchez landed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, but no timetable for his recovery was known at the time.

Austin Romine started at catcher on Sunday and Monday, and that figures to be the case going forward. Kyle Higashioka will serve as Romine’s backup while Sanchez is out.

Sanchez, 24, was off to a meager start to the 2017 season, batting .150/.190/.300 over 21 plate appearances. He broke out last season, finishing with a .299/.376/.657 triple-slash line with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 229 trips to the plate.

