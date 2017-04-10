Buster Posey exits Monday’s game after being hit in the head by a pitch

Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning. Nick Hundley pinch-ran for Posey and stayed in the game to catch.

Nothing is known about Posey’s status at the moment, but the Giants should provide an in-game update. He’ll certainly go through concussion protocol.

Posey, 30, entered Monday’s contest hitting .333/.462/.571 with a pair of doubles and a home run in 26 trips to the plate. In the event Posey needs to miss any time, Hundley would start behind the plate in the interim.

