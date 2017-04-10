Buster Posey exits Monday’s game after being hit in the head by a pitch

Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning. Nick Hundley pinch-ran for Posey and stayed in the game to catch.
Nothing is known about Posey’s status at the moment, but the Giants should provide an in-game update. He’ll certainly go through concussion protocol.
Posey, 30, entered Monday’s contest hitting .333/.462/.571 with a pair of doubles and a home run in 26 trips to the plate. In the event Posey needs to miss any time, Hundley would start behind the plate in the interim.
Jeanmar Gomez‘s struggles continued on Sunday against the Nationals, serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman. After the game, which the Phillies won, manager Pete Mackanin said he was considering taking Gomez out of the closer’s role, but would have a conversation with him on Monday.
After that conversation, Gomez is officially out and Joaquin Benoit is in, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.
Benoit, 39, has pitched three scoreless innings on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts to open the season. He has closing experience, racking up 51 career saves including 24 in 2013 with the Tigers and 11 in 2014 with the Padres.
The Phillies were also considering 27-year-old Hector Neris along with Benoit, but he will be eligible for arbitration between 2019-21. Since save totals are taken into consideration by arbitrators, the team was likely trying to depress his future earnings by keeping him out of the closer’s role.
I wrote a post about Michael Pineda‘s then in-progress perfect game this afternoon. I posted it just as the top of the seventh inning was getting underway. Within two minutes Evan Longoria came to the plate and hit a double to left, ending the perfecto and the no-hitter. I updated the post, life went on and the Yankees won all the same.
As is always the case when this happens, several people accused me of jinxing Pineda. This is ridiculous of course. The thing I wrote could not have jinxed Pineda. Such an idea is impossible.
Why? Because it was posted at 2:52 PM. A minute before, this happened:
See, 2:51PM. Totally Martha’s fault. If you have complaints, Yankees fans, complain to her.
But don’t complain too hard. Her mac and cheese is really good. Highly recommended.