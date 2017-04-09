Matt Holliday walked in all five plate appearances against the Orioles

Yankees DH Matt Holliday accomplished something on Sunday that had only been done six times this millennium: he drew five unintentional walks in a regulation game. Jacoby Ellsbury pinch-ran for Holliday in the ninth inning after he drew his fifth walk. The Yankees went on to put up a four-spot, breaking a 3-3 tie.

The other players to draw five walks in a regulation game this millennium:

Steven Souza (Rays) vs. Nationals: August 15, 2015

Matt Joyce (Rays) vs. White Sox: April 25, 2014

Mike Baxter (Mets) vs. Padres: August 4, 2012

Ivan Rodriguez (Marlins) vs. Mets: April 8, 2003

Rickey Henderson (Mariners) vs. Blue Jays: July 30, 2000

Alex Rodriguez (Mariners) vs. Royals: April 23, 2000

Holliday was unable to score on any of his first four walks, but Ellsbury scored on his behalf in the ninth.

After Sunday’s performance, Holliday is now hitting .333/.538/.556 in six games to start the season. He inked a one-year, $13 million contract with the Yankees for the 2017 season. So far, so good.

