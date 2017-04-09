Matt Holliday walked in all five plate appearances against the Orioles

Yankees DH Matt Holliday accomplished something on Sunday that had only been done six times this millennium: he drew five unintentional walks in a regulation game. Jacoby Ellsbury pinch-ran for Holliday in the ninth inning after he drew his fifth walk. The Yankees went on to put up a four-spot, breaking a 3-3 tie.
The other players to draw five walks in a regulation game this millennium:
- Steven Souza (Rays) vs. Nationals: August 15, 2015
- Matt Joyce (Rays) vs. White Sox: April 25, 2014
- Mike Baxter (Mets) vs. Padres: August 4, 2012
- Ivan Rodriguez (Marlins) vs. Mets: April 8, 2003
- Rickey Henderson (Mariners) vs. Blue Jays: July 30, 2000
- Alex Rodriguez (Mariners) vs. Royals: April 23, 2000
Holliday was unable to score on any of his first four walks, but Ellsbury scored on his behalf in the ninth.
After Sunday’s performance, Holliday is now hitting .333/.538/.556 in six games to start the season. He inked a one-year, $13 million contract with the Yankees for the 2017 season. So far, so good.
Sunday afternoon was not a good day for relief pitchers wearing a Mariners uniform. The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth inning against the Angels with a healthy 9-3 lead. Casey Fien had the responsibility of keeping the game out of reach for the Halos, but it was a responsibility he could not fulfill.
Albert Pujols led off with a solo home run to center field, making it a 9-4 game. Fien then walked Cliff Pennington, allowed a single to C.J. Cron, and walked Ben Revere to load the bases. Edwin Diaz came in to relieve Fien and he at least got an out when Danny Espinosa hit a ground ball to second base. Diaz fanned Martin Maldonado for the second out. Despite all that happened, the Angels still only had a 1.8 percent chance of winning according to FanGraphs.
Unfortunate for the Mariners, Yunel Escobar followed up with a bases-clearing double, cutting the deficit to 9-7. During the next at-bat, facing Kole Calhoun, Diaz uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Escobar to move to third base. Diaz finished off the at-bat by issuing a walk to Calhoun on four pitches, then walked Trout on four pitches to re-load the bases. Pujols, up for his second at-bat of the inning, singled to right field, plating two runs to tie the game at nine-all. Pennington ended it with a single to right, scoring Trout for the walk-off win.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, teams had lost 346 consecutive games entering Sunday when they trailed by six or more runs entering the ninth inning. The Angels ended that streak.
The Marlins announced on Sunday that shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Shortstop prospect J.T. Riddle has been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to take his spot on the roster.
It’s not yet known exactly when Hechavarria suffered his injury. He was hitting a meager .200/.238/.200 through five games to start the season.
Riddle, 25, is the Marlins’ 12th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He started off the season well, registering a double, five singles, an RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored in 14 plate appearances at Triple-A. Riddle figures to share time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Hechavarria is out.