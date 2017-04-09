Josh Donaldson exited Sunday’s game with right calf tightness

Blue Jays’ third baseman Josh Donaldson exited in the sixth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Rays after experiencing right calf tightness on a close play at first base. Donaldson was seen limping off the field after the play and immediately headed for the clubhouse. No further details have been revealed about the nature of Donaldson’s injury or the timetable for his return to the field.
It’s presumed that the tightness is linked to the same right calf strain that kept the infielder sidelined through spring training. Whether this is a re-aggravation of the same injury or a new problem for Donaldson, however, it seems likely that another disabled list stint awaits him in the near future. The loss of Donaldson for any length of time would be a considerable blow to the Blue Jays’ lineup, which has gone 1-5 in their first week and could benefit from the continued use of their most productive hitter.
Donaldson slashed .284/.404/.549 with 37 home runs and a .953 OPS for the Blue Jays in 2016. He went 1-for-3 against the Rays on Sunday with his second home run of the season.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Nationals have re-signed veteran reliever Joe Nathan to a minor league deal.
Nathan, 42, opted out of his minor league contract with the Nationals near the end of spring training when he learned he would not make the club’s Opening Day roster. Now signed to a new deal, Nathan will try to prove himself in the minors and serve as bullpen depth with the potential to join the major league club at some point.
Nathan logged only 6 2/3 innings over the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. However, he did not allow a run to score over those 10 appearances with the Tigers, Cubs, and Giants.
Commissioner Rob Manfred continues on his mission to improve the pace of play in baseball. Having already added a new intentional walk rule, Manfred now has his sights set on pitching changes.
Per Bill Madden of the New York Daily News, Manfred feels like relievers “slow the game down” and “rob action out of the end of the game.” He suggested a potential rule change that would limit the amount of pitchers a manager can use in one inning.
There’s no doubt that the plethora of pitching changes late in games causes the pace of the game to slow to a crawl, not unlike the end of a basketball game where the trailing team fouls the leading team repeatedly, causing 30 regulation seconds to stretch into 15 minutes in real time. The problem, though, is limiting strategy to make the game to a little quicker. Is that a trade-off most people — players, managers, fans — would be willing to make?