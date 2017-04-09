Josh Donaldson exited Sunday’s game with right calf tightness

Blue Jays’ third baseman Josh Donaldson exited in the sixth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Rays after experiencing right calf tightness on a close play at first base. Donaldson was seen limping off the field after the play and immediately headed for the clubhouse. No further details have been revealed about the nature of Donaldson’s injury or the timetable for his return to the field.

It’s presumed that the tightness is linked to the same right calf strain that kept the infielder sidelined through spring training. Whether this is a re-aggravation of the same injury or a new problem for Donaldson, however, it seems likely that another disabled list stint awaits him in the near future. The loss of Donaldson for any length of time would be a considerable blow to the Blue Jays’ lineup, which has gone 1-5 in their first week and could benefit from the continued use of their most productive hitter.

Donaldson slashed .284/.404/.549 with 37 home runs and a .953 OPS for the Blue Jays in 2016. He went 1-for-3 against the Rays on Sunday with his second home run of the season.

