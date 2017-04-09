Braves sign Jason Motte to a minor league deal

The Braves announced on Sunday night that the club signed veteran reliever Jason Motte to a minor league deal. He will report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday and provide bullpen depth for the Braves organization. The Rockies designated him for assignment at the end of March and released him last Wednesday.
Motte, 34, posted a 4.94 ERA with a 24/8 K/BB ratio in 23 2/3 innings for the Rockies last season. He missed a month and a half between late July and mid-September with a rotator cuff injury.
Motte was a reliable reliever for the Cardinals between 2010-12, but injuries and age have hampered his effectiveness. The Braves won’t be relying on him in many high-leverage situations if he does get called up.
The Athletics have decided to move Jesse Hahn into the starting rotation, replacing Raul Alcantara, NBC Sports California’s Joe Stiglich reports. Alcantara will move to the bullpen.
Alcantara, 24, struggled mightily in his first start on Friday against the Rangers, serving up eight runs in two innings of work. The right-hander is the Athletics’ 24th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Hahn, 27, relieved Alcantara on Friday and pitched six solid innings, yielding only two runs. He made 25 starts for the A’s between 2015-16, pitching well in ’15 but struggling last season.
Former major league outfielder Otis Nixon is missing, WSB-TV is reporting. He was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2011 Range Rover on Saturday morning. He was supposed to be at a local golf course, but never arrived.
The Woodstock Police Department tweeted about Nixon. If you have Twitter, you can retweet it to raise awareness.
Nixton, 58, spent parts of 17 seasons in the majors with the Yankees, Indians, Expos, Braves, Red Sox, Rangers, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Twins. He stole 620 bases in his career, good for 16th on baseball’s all-time leaderboard. His arrival to the Braves in 1991 coincided with the team ending its eight-year playoff drought, losing the World Series in seven games to the Twins.