Braves sign Jason Motte to a minor league deal

The Braves announced on Sunday night that the club signed veteran reliever Jason Motte to a minor league deal. He will report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday and provide bullpen depth for the Braves organization. The Rockies designated him for assignment at the end of March and released him last Wednesday.

Motte, 34, posted a 4.94 ERA with a 24/8 K/BB ratio in 23 2/3 innings for the Rockies last season. He missed a month and a half between late July and mid-September with a rotator cuff injury.

Motte was a reliable reliever for the Cardinals between 2010-12, but injuries and age have hampered his effectiveness. The Braves won’t be relying on him in many high-leverage situations if he does get called up.

Follow @Baer_Bill