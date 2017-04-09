Athletics move Jesse Hahn into the starting rotation

The Athletics have decided to move Jesse Hahn into the starting rotation, replacing Raul Alcantara, NBC Sports California’s Joe Stiglich reports. Alcantara will move to the bullpen.
Alcantara, 24, struggled mightily in his first start on Friday against the Rangers, serving up eight runs in two innings of work. The right-hander is the Athletics’ 24th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Hahn, 27, relieved Alcantara on Friday and pitched six solid innings, yielding only two runs. He made 25 starts for the A’s between 2015-16, pitching well in ’15 but struggling last season.
Former major league outfielder Otis Nixon is missing, WSB-TV is reporting. He was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2011 Range Rover on Saturday morning. He was supposed to be at a local golf course, but never arrived.
The Woodstock Police Department tweeted about Nixon. If you have Twitter, you can retweet it to raise awareness.
Nixton, 58, spent parts of 17 seasons in the majors with the Yankees, Indians, Expos, Braves, Red Sox, Rangers, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Twins. He stole 620 bases in his career, good for 16th on baseball’s all-time leaderboard. His arrival to the Braves in 1991 coincided with the team ending its eight-year playoff drought, losing the World Series in seven games to the Twins.
Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez hasn’t done much to inspire confidence in his ability to handle the ninth inning. He served up a two-run home run to the Reds’ Scooter Gennett, cutting the Phillies’ lead from 4-1 to 4-3 in the ninth inning on Opening Day. On Sunday against the Nationals, Gomez erased a 3-0 lead when he gave up a game-tying, three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman.
Gomez’s struggles date back to last season. Between August 14 and the end of the regular season, Gomez appeared in 19 games, accrued 15 innings, and gave up 22 earned runs on 29 hits and eight walks with 10 strikeouts. That’s a rather large 13.20 ERA for those keeping score.
Gomez doesn’t have the stuff often seen with closers. He struck out batters at a meager 15.8 percent clip last season, well below the 22.7 percent league average for relievers. His 7.4 walk rate was only marginally below nine percent league average as well, not nearly good enough to make up for the lack of whiffs. Gomez has a fastball that sits in the low-90’s, relying more on getting ground balls. But the two ground balls he induced for outs in the ninth inning Sunday were his first two of the season; he has yielded five fly balls and three line drives.
MLB.com’s Ben Harris reports that manager Pete Mackanin is “considering” demoting Gomez from the closer’s role. He’ll have a talk with the veteran to determine his next steps. It would not be surprising to see Joaquin Benoit or Hector Neris take over the ninth inning if not on Monday, then before the month is out.