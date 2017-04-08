Yankees place Gary Sanchez on 10-day disabled list with right biceps strain

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left Saturday’s game with a right biceps injury and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to the Yankees, with no timetable to return.

The 24-year-old backstop went 0-for-2 during the Yankees’ 5-4 loss and was caught off guard with a 97 mph foul ball in the fifth inning. He exited the field immediately after the incident and was later diagnosed as a right biceps strain, which will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future . New York manager Joe Girardi told reporters that he intends to be cautious with Sanchez’s recovery since the injury affects his throwing arm.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Sanchez will be replaced by 26-year-old Kyle Higashioka on the Yankees’ roster. Fellow backup catcher Austin Romine could also see some time behind the plate in Sanchez’s absence. The catcher is scheduled to undergo further tests when the team returns to New York City on Monday.

