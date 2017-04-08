Yankees place Gary Sanchez on 10-day disabled list with right biceps strain

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left Saturday’s game with a right biceps injury and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to the Yankees, with no timetable to return.
The 24-year-old backstop went 0-for-2 during the Yankees’ 5-4 loss and was caught off guard with a 97 mph foul ball in the fifth inning. He exited the field immediately after the incident and was later diagnosed as a right biceps strain, which will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future . New York manager Joe Girardi told reporters that he intends to be cautious with Sanchez’s recovery since the injury affects his throwing arm.
According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Sanchez will be replaced by 26-year-old Kyle Higashioka on the Yankees’ roster. Fellow backup catcher Austin Romine could also see some time behind the plate in Sanchez’s absence. The catcher is scheduled to undergo further tests when the team returns to New York City on Monday.
Yankees’ outfielder Matt Holliday was invited to an exclusive seven-member club on Saturday.
In the first inning of a matinee against the Orioles, Holliday smacked a single into right field, joining Robinson Cano, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Carlos Beltran, Ichiro Suzuki and Adrian Beltre as the newest active major leaguer to record 2,000 career hits.
The next milestone awaiting Holliday? Home runs — 300, to be exact. The veteran outfielder/DH is currently stuck at 296 blasts, one of which he recorded during Friday’s 6-5 loss to Baltimore. Once he passes 300 home runs, he’ll be the fifth active player with at least 2,000 hits and 300 homers, joining the aforementioned Pujols (2,826 hits, 591 home runs), Cabrera (2,519 hits, 446 home runs), Beltre (2,942 hits, 445 home runs) and Beltran (2,622 hits, 421 home runs). The last Yankee to accomplish such a feat was Alex Rodriguez, who notched 3,115 career hits and 696 homers for the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees from 1994 to 2016.
It’s been a rough day for Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Red Sox’ outfielder made two terrific catches during the team’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, but appeared to injure his shoulder on a catch at the wall and fell while rounding first base later in the game. Ian Browne of MLB.com speculated that the outfielder tripped over his left spike and injured his right knee in the process.
His timing couldn’t be worse. According to the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, “two or three strains” of the flu are circulating in the Red Sox’ clubhouse. Mookie Betts has not appeared in a game since Tuesday, Hanley Ramirez and Robbie Ross Jr. have been diagnosed with influenza, Joe Kelly caught the flu prior to Saturday’s game and Andrew Benintendi soldiered on after puking between innings. Combined with several disabled list stints and players missing time on the bereavement list, the last thing the Red Sox want to see is another player who’s down for the count.
Thankfully, things aren’t quite as bad as they seem. Bradley Jr. was able to exit the field under his own power and looked fine when walking around after the game. He later revealed that he had hyperextended his right knee in the fall, but doesn’t expect to miss any playing time and will likely slot back into the lineup on Sunday.