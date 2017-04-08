Video: Matt Holliday records his 2,000th career hit

It’s been a rough day for Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox’ outfielder made two terrific catches during the team’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, but appeared to injure his shoulder on a catch at the wall and fell while rounding first base later in the game. Ian Browne of MLB.com speculated that the outfielder tripped over his left spike and injured his right knee in the process.

His timing couldn’t be worse. According to the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, “two or three strains” of the flu are circulating in the Red Sox’ clubhouse. Mookie Betts has not appeared in a game since Tuesday, Hanley Ramirez and Robbie Ross Jr. have been diagnosed with influenza, Joe Kelly caught the flu prior to Saturday’s game and Andrew Benintendi soldiered on after puking between innings. Combined with several disabled list stints and players missing time on the bereavement list, the last thing the Red Sox want to see is another player who’s down for the count.

Thankfully, things aren’t quite as bad as they seem. Bradley Jr. was able to exit the field under his own power and looked fine when walking around after the game. He later revealed that he had hyperextended his right knee in the fall, but doesn’t expect to miss any playing time and will likely slot back into the lineup on Sunday.

