Report: Melvin Upton Jr. to sign with Giants

Outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. reportedly has a minor league deal in the works with the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Upton Jr. was released by the Blue Jays last Sunday after he was told he wouldn’t make the 25-man roster out of spring training. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman speculated that the outfielder could have a place with the Giants or Rays, and it appears that the Giants’ poor start to the season has intensified their search for help in the outfield:
Upton Jr. will join the Triple-A Sacramento squad to begin the season, Feinsand adds. He’ll join Drew Stubbs in the outfield, either of whom could see a call-up this spring if the Giants’ left fielders continue to tank at the plate.
The team has yet to confirm the deal.
Astros’ right-hander Collin McHugh has been shut down for six weeks, the team announced on Saturday. McHugh was diagnosed with posterior impingement in his right elbow, though the MRI did not reveal structural damage indicative of a UCL tear.
The veteran righty landed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday with right shoulder tendonitis and was scheduled to make a rehab start in Triple-A Fresno. He pitched through one inning before exiting the game with elbow and biceps tightness and flew back to Houston to undergo further evaluation. He’ll be re-evaluated after six weeks and likely won’t be cleared to return to the mound until mid- to late May at the earliest.
Prior to his setback this spring, McHugh worked a 4.34 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 184 2/3 innings with the Astros. The club is expected to utilize right-handers Joe Musgrove and Mike Fiers in the back end of their rotation until McHugh’s return.
Veteran outfielder Ryan Raburn has signed a minor league contract with the White Sox, the team confirmed on Saturday. Raburn batted .219/.324/.500 for the Reds in spring training and was released by the end of camp. He’s expected to join the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to start the season.
The 35-year-old corner outfielder completed a one-year track with the Rockies in 2016, slashing .220/.309/.404 with nine home runs and a .712 OPS in 256 PA. The Reds picked him up on a minor league deal in February, but his struggles at the plate and lack of defensive versatility edged him out of a bench spot. Given his age and track record, he’s unlikely to find an everyday role with the White Sox in 2017, but should provide modest power off the bench if he makes the jump to the big leagues again.