Report: Melvin Upton Jr. to sign with Giants

Outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. reportedly has a minor league deal in the works with the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Upton Jr. was released by the Blue Jays last Sunday after he was told he wouldn’t make the 25-man roster out of spring training. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman speculated that the outfielder could have a place with the Giants or Rays, and it appears that the Giants’ poor start to the season has intensified their search for help in the outfield:

Giants didn't seem to have any interest in Melvin Upton Jr. a week ago. Then the left fielders started 0-for-20 with 10 strikeouts … — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 8, 2017

Upton Jr. will join the Triple-A Sacramento squad to begin the season, Feinsand adds. He’ll join Drew Stubbs in the outfield, either of whom could see a call-up this spring if the Giants’ left fielders continue to tank at the plate.

The team has yet to confirm the deal.

