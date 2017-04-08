Javier Baez exited Friday’s game after an outfield collision with Jason Heyward

Javier Baez was removed from Friday’s game against the Brewers after a frightening collision in center field caused bruising above his left eye.
The run-in occurred in the sixth inning when the Brewers’ Hernan Perez lifted a shallow fly ball to center field. Baez ran in from the infield and slid on his knees to make the catch while Jason Heyward ran in from deep center field. The second baseman appeared to hit his head during the collision and stayed on the field for several minutes, but didn’t require assistance when leaving the game.
According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Baez did not sustain any damage to his eye other than the bruising on his temple. He’ll likely undergo further tests to determine if any additional injury resulted from the play, and is currently listed as day-to-day.
Giants’ first baseman Brandon Belt slugged his way to his first career grand slam on Friday, giving the Giants a 5-4 lead over the Padres in the sixth inning of the series opener.
The Giants were down 4-1 at the start of the sixth inning after Matt Cain got off to a rough start in San Diego, allowing four runs, three walks and two home runs through 4 1/3 innings. Padres’ right-hander Luis Perdomo sailed through his first outing of the year, meanwhile, striking out three of 23 batters and holding the Giants to just five hits and one walk until Belt blew the game wide open with a shot to right field:
The Padres responded in the bottom of the seventh with three runs of their own, reclaiming the lead with a Yangervis Solarte two-run double and an RBI bunt that scored their seventh and final run of the night. Belt rallied again for the Giants in the eighth inning, taking Ryan Buchter deep on a solo homer, but with no help from his teammates, the club fell short in their second one-run loss of the year.
Major League Baseball won’t be taking any action against the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina after a wayward pitch stuck to the catcher’s chest protector during Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. According to the official rulebook, the use of any foreign substance on a baseball is strictly prohibited, but there are no provisions in place to punish a non-pitcher who is caught with the substance on his person.
That may be why, as both ESPN’s Mark Saxon and the Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzales pointed out, the Cubs did not request that home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott inspect the ball shortly after the incident occurred. After the game, Cubs’ outfielder Jason Heyward explained that Molina had probably used something like pine tar or an adhesive spray called Tuf-Skin to get a better grip on the ball, which inadvertently led to the odd play — and, later, a blown lead for the Cardinals.
Both Molina and manager Mike Matheny denied any knowledge of a foreign substance on Molina’s uniform. No in-depth explanation has been offered up by the team so far, and with Major League Baseball backing off, it’s unlikely that they’ll volunteer more details anytime soon. As Matheny relayed to MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch: “I don’t know what happened. I have no idea. I’ve never seen it.”