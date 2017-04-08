Javier Baez exited Friday’s game after an outfield collision with Jason Heyward

Javier Baez was removed from Friday’s game against the Brewers after a frightening collision in center field caused bruising above his left eye.

The run-in occurred in the sixth inning when the Brewers’ Hernan Perez lifted a shallow fly ball to center field. Baez ran in from the infield and slid on his knees to make the catch while Jason Heyward ran in from deep center field. The second baseman appeared to hit his head during the collision and stayed on the field for several minutes, but didn’t require assistance when leaving the game.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Baez did not sustain any damage to his eye other than the bruising on his temple. He’ll likely undergo further tests to determine if any additional injury resulted from the play, and is currently listed as day-to-day.

