Jackie Bradley Jr. suffered two injuries during Saturday’s game

It’s been a rough day for Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Red Sox’ outfielder made two terrific catches during the team’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, but appeared to injure his shoulder on a catch at the wall and fell while rounding first base later in the game. Ian Browne of MLB.com speculated that the outfielder tripped over his left spike and injured his right knee in the process.
His timing couldn’t be worse. According to the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, “two or three strains” of the flu are circulating in the Red Sox’ clubhouse. Mookie Betts has not appeared in a game since Tuesday, Hanley Ramirez and Robbie Ross Jr. have been diagnosed with influenza, Joe Kelly caught the flu prior to Saturday’s game and Andrew Benintendi soldiered on after puking between innings. Combined with several disabled list stints and players missing time on the bereavement list, the last thing the Red Sox want to see is another player who’s down for the count.
Thankfully, things aren’t quite as bad as they seem. Bradley Jr. was able to exit the field under his own power and looked fine when walking around after the game. He later revealed that he had hyperextended his right knee in the fall, but doesn’t expect to miss any playing time and will likely slot back into the lineup on Sunday.
Outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. reportedly has a minor league deal in the works with the Giants, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Upton Jr. was released by the Blue Jays last Sunday after he was told he wouldn’t make the 25-man roster out of spring training. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman speculated that the outfielder could have a place with the Giants or Rays, and it appears that the Giants’ poor start to the season has intensified their search for help in the outfield:
Upton Jr. will join the Triple-A Sacramento squad to begin the season, Feinsand adds. He’ll join Drew Stubbs in the outfield, either of whom could see a call-up this spring if the Giants’ left fielders continue to tank at the plate.
The team has yet to confirm the deal.
Astros’ right-hander Collin McHugh has been shut down for six weeks, the team announced on Saturday. McHugh was diagnosed with posterior impingement in his right elbow, though the MRI did not reveal structural damage indicative of a UCL tear.
The veteran righty landed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday with right shoulder tendonitis and was scheduled to make a rehab start in Triple-A Fresno. He pitched through one inning before exiting the game with elbow and biceps tightness and flew back to Houston to undergo further evaluation. He’ll be re-evaluated after six weeks and likely won’t be cleared to return to the mound until mid- to late May at the earliest.
Prior to his setback this spring, McHugh worked a 4.34 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 184 2/3 innings with the Astros. The club is expected to utilize right-handers Joe Musgrove and Mike Fiers in the back end of their rotation until McHugh’s return.