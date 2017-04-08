Collin McHugh to be shut down for six weeks with elbow impingement

Astros’ right-hander Collin McHugh has been shut down for six weeks, the team announced on Saturday. McHugh was diagnosed with posterior impingement in his right elbow, though the MRI did not reveal structural damage indicative of a UCL tear.

The veteran righty landed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday with right shoulder tendonitis and was scheduled to make a rehab start in Triple-A Fresno. He pitched through one inning before exiting the game with elbow and biceps tightness and flew back to Houston to undergo further evaluation. He’ll be re-evaluated after six weeks and likely won’t be cleared to return to the mound until mid- to late May at the earliest.

Prior to his setback this spring, McHugh worked a 4.34 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 184 2/3 innings with the Astros. The club is expected to utilize right-handers Joe Musgrove and Mike Fiers in the back end of their rotation until McHugh’s return.

