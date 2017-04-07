You can get toasted grasshoppers at Mariners games this year

Ever hear of chapulines? They’re a fairly popular snack at sporting events in Oaxaca, Mexico. A handy protein source with some chili lime action. I’ve never had them but I’m told they’re yummy. You start munching on them and you forget after a short time that you’re eating bugs.

Grasshoppers, to be specific. And now you don’t have to go to a soccer match in Mexico to get them. You can get them at Safeco Field during a Mariners game.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that the Mariners and their concessionaire, Centerplate added a stand run by local Mexican restaurant Poquitos that will serve toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt. From the story:

“They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love — either on a taco or on their own,” said Steve Dominguez, Centerplate general manager at Safeco Field. “It’s a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene.”

Make all the jokes you want, but this seems far less absurd to me than stuff like cheeseburgers with pizzas as a bun, fried hot dogs and all of the food horror we hear about at the beginning of each new baseball season. The grasshoppers have fewer ingredients, are all natural and likely have far fewer calories. And the fact that they come in taco form is an added bonus as everything tastes better as a taco.

